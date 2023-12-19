The Big Picture "The Santa in the Slush" is a Christmas-themed Bones episode that intertwines the holiday with a compelling mystery.

The episode sheds light on Booth and Brennan's struggles with the holiday season, showing their personal growth and vulnerability.

The episode also confirms the romantic relationship between Booth and Brennan, featuring their first kiss and showcasing their natural fit for each other.

Like many procedural crime shows, Bones is a show that can be viewed by both casual viewers and avid fans alike. While the “case of the week” style premise of the series makes it easy to watch out of order, there’s a value in watching each season of Bones chronologically in order to follow the recurring story arcs and take note of the characters’ evolution. Bones shed insight into the way that the characters would mature early on in the first season’s Christmas-themed episode “The Man In The Fallout Shelter,” establishing the precedent that each holiday-centric installment would mark an important turning point in the series. As significant as “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” was, “The Santa in the Slush” embodies the mix of dark humor, compelling mystery, intimate romance, and heartwarming emotion that represents Bones at its best.

“The Santa in the Slush” Is a Christmas-Themed Mystery

“The Santa in the Slush” isn’t a Christmas-themed episode just because of its late December setting; it intertwines the holiday with the central mystery. After the body of a mall Santa, who literally went by the name “Kris Kringle,” is discovered, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) begin an investigation into the employees of a “Rent-A-Santa” service to find out why he was killed. Their investigation yields unexpected results; although they initially assume that being a “Santa Claus” is merely a holiday gig for struggling actors, Booth and Brennan discover that these actors take their job very seriously. While not necessarily one of the show’s more disgusting cases, the murder at the heart of “The Santa in the Slush” is among the most tragic. It begs an important question: who would want to kill Santa Claus?

Although it would have been easy for the episode to spend time commiserating on the murder, the death of the Santa actor ends up reinforcing why the holiday season is so important for this subculture of mall performers. Spreading holiday joy is important to them, and their genuine passion for the Christmas season inspires Booth and Brennan to treat their mission with the utmost importance. The episode also sheds light on the reality of Booth and Brennan’s profession; not every case involves a fearsome serial killer or a major court case. Working through the holidays is something that many people have to deal with, but that doesn’t make it any easier for them. While both Booth and Brennan have gotten used to dealing with death, murder, and conspiracy on a near-daily basis, it becomes more challenging to take an impersonal approach to the case that is so closely intertwined with holiday happiness.

Although the murder itself is a disturbing one, “The Santa in the Slush” also includes a lot of the quirky humor that makes Bones unique among network television procedurals. The episode featured an early appearance by John Francis Daley’s Lance Sweets, an FBI psychologist who would eventually replace Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) as a core member of the series. The interplay between Sweets and Booth adds humor to the episode, as Sweets is more expressive in his celebration of the holiday. Although Booth and Sweets were often at odds with each other early on, “The Santa in the Slush” teased the respect that they would eventually earn for each other. Daley would eventually prove that he could find the right mix of silliness and sincerity as a filmmaker with Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and he adds a similar sensibility to “The Santa in the Slush.”

“The Santa in the Slush” Shows How Booth and Brennan Deal With Holiday Blues

Beyond the case itself, “The Santa in the Slush” does a great job of drawing parallels between Booth and Brennan’s family struggles. Although there are many aspects of human behavior that Brennan finds beguiling, there’s a reason that she has less investment in the holiday season. Her father, the convicted criminal Max (Ryan O’Neal), was always on the run when she was a child, so she never got to experience what a normal Christmas celebration looks like. “The Santa in the Slush” ties in this backstory by empowering Brennan to take control of her own happiness; she ends the episode by visiting Max in jail, and celebrating the holiday with her brother Russ (Loren Dean) and his family.

The holiday is also challenging for Booth, as seeing other families spend the holiday together serves as a glaring reminder of his divorce. He is only granted fleeting moments to spend with his son, Parker (Ty Pantiz), and the pressure to make the holidays worthwhile adds stress to Booth’s life. “The Santa in the Slush” is among the first episodes of Bones that deals with Booth’s complex family life, and turns him into a more empathetic character. While Booth often uses humor as a defense mechanism, he gets to show a more sensitive side to his personality in “The Santa In The Slush.” Although Boreanaz had proven himself to be a more mature actor with his role in Angel, “The Santa in the Slush” marked the first instance where he was able to showcase that range on Bones.

“The Santa in the Slush” Advances ‘Bones’ Central Romance

Although Bones had teased the eventual romance between its lead characters, “The Santa in the Slush” confirmed Booth and Brennan’s relationship by featuring their first kiss. While the kiss is the result of mistletoe and is initially regarded as an inadvertent error on both characters’ part, the sincerity of their emotions indicates that the embrace was far more than a Christmas blunder. Beyond the kiss itself, “The Santa in the Slush” shows Booth’s kindness towards Bones when he finds a way to bring Christmas lights to her father in prison.

Even if the relationship between Jack Hodgins (Ty Thyne) and Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin) was the most compelling of Bones’ romance, Booth and Brennan proved to be a natural fit for each other. It made sense that two characters with such similar goals would end up falling for each other, and their relationship ended up making Bones a stronger series. “The Santa in the Slush” isn’t just one of Bones’ most festive episodes; it's also one of the most romantic.

