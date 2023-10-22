The Big Picture The crossover between Bones and Sleepy Hollow was an outlandish idea that didn't quite fit well together.

The two shows connected during Halloween, allowing both the Bones characters and the audience some breathing room before delving into supernatural topics.

While the crossover worked better than expected and had some fun moments, it ultimately didn't merge the two worlds convincingly and caused inconsistencies in the Bones universe.

Television crossovers can be weird. Some make plenty of sense, like when the One Chicago shows do a big event or the superheroes of the Arrowverse decide to band together, but others feel straight out of left field. Sometimes outlandish ideas work great, such as the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo mash-up in the former series' thirteenth seasons, but other times it's just weird. For instance, did you know that back on October 29, 2015, two of Fox's biggest shows at the time did a one-night-only crossover where the characters from each show guest starred on the other?

As the title above reveals, the two shows in question are Bones and Sleepy Hollow, and whoever dreamed up this crossover was either living in their own strange little world or was really hoping it would boost the ratings for one or both of the shows involved. If you didn't know, Bones is a "police procedural comedy-drama" that follows FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) as they, well, solve crimes. Things get a bit tricky when you add Sleepy Hollow to the mix, which is a supernatural drama about an 18th-century soldier and biblical Witness named Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) who is transported via witchcraft into the 21st century and partnered up with cop-turned-FBI Agent Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie).

How Did 'Bones' and 'Sleepy Hollow' Connect?

Image via Fox

Set during Bones' eleventh season and Sleepy Hollow's third, the "two-hour Halloween treat" (at least, according to Fox's marketing team) started with the Bones episode "The Resurrection in the Remains," followed directly by the Sleepy Hollow hour with the episode "Dead Men Tell No Tales." This was smart on the network's part since Sleepy Hollow usually deals with supernatural happenings, thus allowing both the Bones characters and the show's audience some breathing room before launching them into a show all about those strange and fantastical topics.

"Pairing them up together is something that I think our fans and their fans will enjoy seeing as they process the same case together," explained Sleepy Hollow showrunner Clifton Campbell ahead of the crossover. "At a certain point midway, when we pass off from [Bones] to [Sleepy Hollow], the supernatural really kicks in and it’s like looking at two sides of the same coin." Campbell also emphasized how each member of the respective duos meshes well with one another, and that pairing Brennan and Crane, both intellectuals at heart, and Booth and Mills, a veteran and a rookie FBI agent, worked well for their respective arcs.

"Booth is able to help Abbie on her quest to try and have it all in a world that’s very difficult to begin with," Campbell explained about the dynamic between duos. "He doesn’t know exactly what’s going on or why they’re poking around at this thing that doesn’t make sense to him at all, but he understands that that’s the nature of being an investigator." But the relationships between characters weren't the only things about the "SleepyBones" crossover that worked.

Each Part of the Crossover Highlights What Makes 'Bones' and 'Sleepy Hollow' Work Individually

Image via Fox

A fascinating twist in the Bones hour is that the seemingly supernatural premise that brought Ichabod and Abbie to Washington D.C. in the first place turns out to be a fluke. Well, not entirely a fluke (the second half of the crossover gets into the fantastical) as the headless corpse that Team Bones discovers just before Halloween is none other than an old enemy of Ichabod's from the American Revolutionary War times, General William Howe (Nicholas Guest). But it wasn't the Headless Horseman who did it, and there's no mythological creature or demon hiding behind what happens next.

In "The Resurrection in the Remains," Team Bones and Team Witness team up to solve the murder of a medical student, which shows just how well Brennan and Booth, who have clearly been doing this a lot longer than the Sleepy Hollow duo, work together. On the other hand, Ichabod and Abbie make their mark on the episode too, particularly through some well-written banter between Brennan and Ichabod as they attempt to one-up each other. But just because Ichabod and Abbie are able to adapt to the Bones style doesn't mean that it works the other way around.

"It’s really nice to see a transition from Bones into Sleepy Hollow and see the very few moments where they do interlink, where there’s weird dead bodies and mysteries," Ichabod actor Tom Mison explained. "But they solve it with science, and we solve it with an old book and a founding father." Mison is spot on in his description of "Dead Men Tell No Tales," which from the teaser opening reveals that General Howe has been resurrected as a zombie and set to destroy Ichabod and Abbie. It's a near-perfect Sleepy Hollow episode, though it has little to do with Bones at all, which in this case is probably for the best.

Image via Fox

Since actress Emily Deschanel opted against traveling to Atlanta (where they shot Sleepy Hollow) for the second hour due to having recently given birth, Booth and Brennan don't make the drive up north from D.C. to New York for "Dead Men Tell No Tales." Instead, the episode largely takes place in D.C. (filmed in Los Angeles) as Ichabod and Abbie make the trip to Washington to get some stuff analyzed by Team Bones. This results in a historical discovery and the Bones duo learning that the Sleepy Hollow folks may know a bit more about American history than they do.

After that, Booth and Brennan only appear on a video chat between themselves and the Sleepy Hollow leads at the end of the episode, long after the zombie-killing action has passed. It makes sense too, because (besides having kids to deal with at home) had Brennan seen a walking corpse she may have had an aneurysm. Earlier in the episode, she and Ichabod have an interesting conversation about "the mysteries of the universe," but the idea of the supernatural doesn't much occur to her. "She'd dismiss Moloch as a tall man with a skin condition," Ichabod remarks concerning Brennan's take on their demonic adversary, and he's sort of right.

Good thing she never steps foot in Sleepy Hollow, which would only prove that Brennan is ignorant at worst and obstinate at best. Despite it making sense in the context of the two-parter (not to mention for Brennan's character), it's really odd that Ichabod and Abbie find their way into the Bones world but Booth and Brennan don't return the favor. Maybe if they'd done vampires instead of zombies, David Boreanaz may have pushed for it.

The Crossover Proved That 'Sleepy Hollow' and Bones' Don't Mix

Image via Fox

There's no denying that this crossover works a lot better than it should. Sleepy Hollow's utility of the Bones team works perfectly for their hour, while Ichabod and Abbie's Bones appearance, though a bit odd given there's no supernatural element, is still a lot of fun. Mison and Beharie kill it as their characters no matter where they're playing them. Nevertheless, something feels amiss with this crossover, mainly that these shows just don't belong in the same world. It's one thing to pull our favorite Sleepy Hollow duo into the world of Bones, especially when a historical mystery is underway. But it's another thing entirely to toss Brennan and Booth (who have been on the air for over a decade at this point) into a world full of the supernatural.

One of the things that always worked about Bones was the dynamic between Brennan and Booth, particularly the former's aversion to the latter's faith. While Brennan is driven completely by scientific analysis, Booth is a devout Catholic and believes in a higher power. This can cause issues between the two, but over their long years together, they move past it and learn to best work together. Sleepy Hollow inadvertently breaks that dynamic since it's a show that has proven not only the existence of the supernatural, but God, angels, and Heaven itself, making Brennan appear a lot more foolish than necessary.

At the end of the day, Sleepy Hollow and Bones, despite their characters complementing each other, just don't merge together well. There are too many inconsistencies and historical/spiritual implications that Sleepy Hollow introduces to the Bones world (at literally the eleventh hour) that sort of throw the whole thing out of wack. More than likely, it's why most Bones fans didn't continue on with Sleepy Hollow, instead letting the "one-and-done" crossover stand on its own.

Whatever reason Fox had for uniting these universes, it didn't do much in the long run. Bones was renewed for a twelve-episode Season 12, albeit a shortened one, and ended there with 246 episodes under its belt. Sleepy Hollow shared a similar fate, and after losing co-lead Nichole Beharie after the third season, the show promptly ended after the fourth season (though with just under 200 episodes less than Bones). Strangely enough, Season 4 took place almost entirely in Washington D.C. rather than Sleepy Hollow, and even stranger, Ichabod and his remaining allies never thought to contact Booth, Brennan, or the Jeffersonian crew ever again. Apparently, "SleepyBones" was an apt name for this crossover after all.