November will be a good month for Bones fans as the much-loved police procedural is expanding its reach with its imminent arrival on a new streaming service. The news comes amid much chatter about a potential reboot and this might be the first sign to test the waters before those reboot plans start to take shape. Created by Hart Hanson, Bones premiered on Fox on September 13, 2005, and aired for a total of 12 seasons, ending in March 2017. All 12 seasons with 246 episodes of the Emmy-nominated show are arriving on Prime Video next month.

Starring David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth and forensic anthropologist, Temperance "Bones" Brennan respectively, Bones followed the duo alongside other team members referred to as the Jeffersonian crew as they joined forces to investigate the mystery behind human remains of just bones. The show tackled one case file per episode but also included running arcs as atypical of procedurals, it also followed its character's personal lives. Despite being polar opposites in terms of their religious beliefs, Booth and Brennan evolved to become one of TV's most iconic duos, with their chemistry keeping viewers hooked and their all-round performance earning critical approval.

What's The Status of The 'Bones' Reboot?

A Bones reboot has not been officially ordered yet, but the signs are increasingly pointing toward a possibility. Fans have been clamoring for it for years and the show's stars have recently shown interest in reuniting the Jeffersonian crew. Earlier this month, Boreanaz, fresh off his Paramount+ series SEAL Team, revealed he would love to dive back into his Bones character, even pitching a possible plot direction, saying:

"Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16. She’d be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?"

Co-star, Deschanel is also open to returning, recently telling Collider; "I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never." Off-camera creatives are also on board, which is a very promising sign. Kathy Reichs whose Temperance Brennan series of crime novels serves as source material for the series, also recently declared her interest in returning to work on the beloved show with a social media comment. The interest of the stars and creatives all bode well for a potential revival, and now it appears all that's left is for the network and studios to make the call.

Bones is already currently available to stream on Hulu, but the more, the merrier, isn't it? Prime Video subscribers will also be able to access the series starting November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

