The Big Picture Daisy Wick was a valuable addition to the ensemble cast of Bones as a squintern who brought a fresh perspective to investigations.

Daisy's intense admiration of Brennan helped explore how Brennan deals with attention and reminded her of her own value.

Daisy's relationship with Sweets added heart to the show and her resilience after his death showed her growth from a generic intern to a crucial member of the team.

In comparison to other network television crime procedurals, Bones was an outlier. While some shows focused on just one protagonist with a genius level intellect, Bones featured a compelling ensemble of heroes, each of whom had a different area of expertise. Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley), and Camille Saroyan (Tamara Taylor) brought different skills to the team that helped solve some of Bones’ most disgusting cases. The ensemble worked so well together that inserting any new character could disrupt the delicate balance of personalities that the show maintained. However, the intern Daisy Wick (Carla Gallo) proved to be a valuable member of the team that matured as the show continued into its later seasons.

Daisy Was One of the Best ”Squinterns”

Following the removal of Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) from the main cast at the end of the third season, Bones began introducing different “squintern” characters that could serve as his possible replacement at the Jeffersonian Lab. Many of these “squinterns,” such as Joel David Moore’s Colin Fisher, became fan-favorites in their own right. These “squinterns” served as Brennan’s assistant during criminal investigations, and were eager to impress their new boss. However, Daisy took her admiration of Brennan a bit too far. Daisy worships Brennan and sees her as an influence, which makes it a bit challenging for the other characters to keep their expectations in check.

By the time that Bones had reached its fourth season, the cast of characters already had an established repertoire. While there were some compelling ongoing storylines, such as the romance between Angela and Hodgins, the show risked getting stale and repeating itself. Daisy offered a fresh perspective on the show’s investigations because of her lack of experience. While Booth, Brennan, and the other characters have accepted that being exposed to dead bodies is just part of their profession, Daisy still holds on to some innocence. Her naïveté helped to remind viewers that there’s nothing about the premise of Bones that is normal, even if the other characters had adjusted to it.

Daisy’s desire to please Brennan may have initially rubbed some viewers the wrong way. At times, her intense fandom grew distracting. However, seeing Brennan deal with someone that admires her was also an interesting way to explore how she deals with attention. Although Brennan is an accomplished author and scientist, she does not view herself as a celebrity. Her work is fulfilling enough in its own right, but Daisy’s admiration reminds her of the value that she has. Brennan wasn’t able to have a normal relationship with her father, Max Keenan (Ryan O’Neal), so getting to mentor a younger character allows her to have a positive relationship with someone outside of her close circle of coworkers and friends.

Daisy Matured Over the Course of ‘Bones'

Daisy also added a bit of levity to the series when it needed it most. Although Bones dealt with serious subject material when it came to the investigations, the idiosyncratic nature of the characters gave the series an offbeat comedic charm. However, the dark storyline involving Zack’s corruption by the serial killer known as “The Gormogon” (Laurence Todd Rosenthal) risked taking the series down a far too serious route. Daisy’s awkwardness and impulsive behavior in the lab helped Bones introduce an element of workplace comedy. While she still served an important role in solving the cases, Daisy helped Bones find the balance of comedy and drama that made its best seasons stand out.

Initially, Daisy felt like a generic plucky intern character that is faced with adult responsibilities. While this may have generated some initial backlash for the character, it’s important to remember that many of the other Bones characters started off in similar places. At the beginning of the series, there wasn’t anything that made Brennan stand out in comparison to other procedural heroes, and Booth felt like a fairly generic FBI agent character. Booth and Brennan proved to be more than just caricatures as the show progressed, and the same could be said for Daisy. Daisy is forced to mature when she realizes she won’t be an intern forever, and is forced to determine if forensic anthropology is the line of work she wants to commit her life to.

Daisy also developed interesting relationships with the other “squintern” characters. Although “squinterns” like Clark Edison (Eugene Byrd), Wendell Bray (Michael Grant Terry), Arastoo Vaziri (Pej Vahdat), and Jessica Warren (Laura Spencer) are technically in competition with each other to earn a place on the Jeffersonian team, they share a collective passion. In the episode “The End of the End,” the “squinterns” are forced to work together by using the skills that Brennan taught them. Although Daisy is used to being a star pupil, this situation forced her to show what she could bring to a team. It served as a great way to show how Brennan exemplified realistic forensic anthropology skills over the course of the series.

Daisy’s Romance With Sweets Gave ‘Bones’ Heart

Although Daisy was first introduced as somewhat of a guest character, she began to have more frequent appearances when she began dating Lance Sweets. Daisy and Sweets were an endearing couple because they both sought acceptance. Daisy looks up to Brennan as a source of inspiration, and Sweets wants to be accepted as an official member of the team by Booth. Daisy and Sweets’ shared desire to succeed elevated them over other “will they or won’t they” couples on Bones.

Although both Daisy and Sweets added comedy to the series, Bones did not shy away from the dramatic conclusion to their relationship. After Daley left the series to direct films like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Sweets is killed off, leaving Daisy to raise their child as a single mother. Although Sweets’ death came as a detriment to the series as a whole, Daisy’s resilience in the aftermath kept his spirit alive. She had evolved from being a generic intern to one of the most important members of the Bones family.

