Bones was one of the more unique crime procedural shows that FOX ever aired. While there have been quite a few investigative thrillers focused on the cops and secret agents that solve crimes, Bones featured a team of forensic anthropologists and FBI agents who examine deceased individuals in their postmortal state. Since Bones took a more scientific approach to its subject material, the series was able to avoid many of the storytelling cliches that had become common in other criminal investigation shows. However, that didn’t mean that Bones didn’t feature a great rogue’s gallery; the serial killer Chrisopher Pelant (Andrew Leeds) is among the most ruthless screen antagonists to ever haunt broadcast television.

This Season 7 Villain Changed ‘Bones’

The first few seasons of Bones were highly entertaining, but never attempted to go beyond simple “case of the week” style investigations. A majority of the episodes focused on individual cases that were wrapped up by the time that they concluded; the murders were solved, the criminals were caught, and the characters could rest easy knowing that justice had been served. Bones had a quirky sense of humor, which made the early cases more entertaining; since the roles that these characters played in putting together the pieces of an investigation weren’t exactly typical, it made sense for each of the actors to bring something more idiosyncratic to the screen.

While this may not have suggested a greater ambition on Bones’ part, the more simple approach to the series’ origins helped develop an emotional authenticity to the characters. It was necessary to develop the “will they or won’t they relationship” between Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz in his first major role post-Angel). The series showed the empathy that characters like Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), Camille Saroyan (Tamara Taylor), and Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) had for the recently deceased, and how each of their roles in the investigation were equally important. The detailed approach that Bones took to its character development within the first few seasons made its gradual shift into darker territory feel more earned.

Although the series had flirted with the idea of a recurring villain in the third season with a ruthless murderer known as Gormogon (Laurence Todd Rosenthal), this early antagonist was mostly used to give the character of Zack Addy (Eric Milligen) a graceful exit from the series. However, Bones changed its stakes in the seventh season with the introduction of Christopher Pelant (Andrew Leeds). A ruthless cyber criminal who often manipulated other killers to do his will, Pelant was a stark contrast to the other “big bads” on Bones. Brennan and Booth were used to examining corpses for details about a case, but Pelant committed his crimes digitally, ensuring that any evidence of his wrongdoing would be erased.

Why Was Christopher Pelant So Scary on 'Bones'?

Although Bones took liberties with how criminal investigations actually work, a lot of the show relied on actual forensic science principles, making it feel more realistic. This is part of the reason that Pelant felt so scary; a self-confessed “hacktivist” and anti-authoritarian extremist, Pelant resembled the sort of cybercriminals that had become more common in news headlines during the time that Bones was on the air. Serial killers can easily become sensationalized, particularly in procedural crime shows that don’t bear any resemblance to reality. However, the notion of a criminal that creates anarchy through electronic threats was a terrifying reminder of the types of extremists that had gained more power thanks to the rise of the digital era.

Pelant’s personality is one of chaos, which presents a challenge to Booth and Brennan. A typical investigation could be traced to an underlying motive, in which the characters could identify why a crime was committed. However, Pelant did his best to upend any expectations that people had about his intentions and often used political imagery to make a splash. Pelant made his debut in the episode “The Crack in the Code,” in which he attempted to publicly shame the FBI by detailing their history of corruption. This hits Booth on an emotional level; if he’s not able to trust the institution that he has committed his life to, then what good has his service amounted to?

Unlike other serial killers on Bones, Pelant develops a specific fascination with Brennan herself. It’s as if he was conceived as a dark alter ego to the endearing forensic scientist; both characters have a fascination with human behavior, but don’t quite understand it. While Brennan attempts to elevate her understanding through empathy, Pelant seeks to manipulate other people in order to torture them. Among his most cruel acts was framing Brennan for the murder of a friend in the episode “The Past in the Present.” Pelant wasn’t just trying to stump Brennan; he sought to discredit both her and the line of work that she had committed her life to.

Pelant added a level of intensity to Bones, which may have eroded some of the more amusing aspects of its first few seasons. However, the change in stakes also created some of the series’ more rewarding moments. After getting stumped by Brennan and her team one too many times, Pelant sought to get his revenge in the episode “The Corpse in the Canopy.” During the episode’s conclusion, Pelant gives Booth a heartbreaking choice; saving five innocent people, or getting to marry Brennan. Booth can’t help but choose his duty over his relationship, and ultimately decides to leave his marriage to the woman he loves for another day. By disrupting the romance that was so integral to Bones, Pelant made Booth and Brennan’s eventual reunion and wedding even more rewarding.

It’s a testament to Leeds’ excellent performance that he was able to embody such a creepy character; it almost made it shocking when he popped up in Barry as Gene Cousineau’s (Henry Winkler) son! Self-obsessed, ruthless, and cowardly, Pelant represented the worst of what television villains could be. Bones changed for the better because of Pelant, even if the series could never find another villain to top him.