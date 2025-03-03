Before Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning Parasite or his French comic adaptation Snowpiercer, the acclaimed director cut his teeth on a charming black comedy. Barking Dogs Never Bite follows unemployed academic Ko Yun-ju (Lee Sung-jae) as he struggles to find work while supporting his pregnant wife, Eun-sil (Kim Ho-jung). Barking Dogs Never Bite is an entertaining glimpse into the style and themes that would later garner Bong Joon Ho well-earned acclaim. The film is funny and relatable and biting in its societal critiques.

'Barking Dogs Never Bite' Is Like 'Office Space'

Barking Dogs Don’t Bite feels like it's in conversation with Fight Club, Office Space, and the somewhat obscure Bartleby. The film embodies a kind of capitalist malaise that finds humor in the absurdity of its characters’ struggles rather than abject horror. Little, mundane, daily annoyances like the barking of a dog are amplified to an absurd degree until characters can justify killing their neighbors’ pets. Meanwhile, actual material issues, like the fact that Ko Yun-ju can’t get a teaching position he’s qualified for without bribing the dean at the college, are minimized to the extreme.

The film also develops themes Bong Joon Ho's later work would expand upon. Like in Snowpiercer, the lives of living things are treated as disposable for the sake of comfort. The destruction of an expensive product is given as much narrative weight as the killing of a live animal. The flippant disregard for the lives of the dogs in Barking Dogs Never Bite is itself a microcosm of the flippant regard for human life under the gnashing, steel-toed boot of capitalism. Characters actively yearn to be thrust into dangerous situations in the hopes of becoming famous because of them, because their economic situation is so severe that their only chance at upward mobility is to cling onto their 15 minutes of fame.

‘Barking Dogs Never Bite’ Is Extremely Atmospheric