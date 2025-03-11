Director Bong Joon Ho made a much-awaited return to cinemas this past week with Mickey 17, his first film since the Oscar-winning Parasite in 2019. Even though Parasite propelled him to global fame, director Bong was already a household name in certain circles thanks to a career filled with acclaimed hits. This past weekend, the combined box office of his movies passed a major new milestone thanks to Mickey 17, which generated around $35 million worldwide during the three-day frame. It was already playing in Korea, where it remains the year's biggest hit.

Thanks to the film's nearly $55 million global box office haul, director Bong's career box office total has now passed the $500 million mark worldwide. Interestingly, over half of this haul is courtesy of one film: Parasite. The satirical dark comedy grossed more than $250 million globally just before the pandemic. Mickey 17 is currently his fourth-biggest hit worldwide, despite being the most high-profile project that he has ever spearheaded. The movie was produced on a reported budget of nearly $120 million, and was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Bong's second-biggest hit remains the monster movie The Host, which made over $90 million worldwide in 2006, followed by his first English-language film, the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, which grossed more than $80 million in 2014. The filmmaker's breakout movie, Memories of Murder, made $12 million worldwide, while his 2009 film Mother grossed $17 million globally. Bong also has a Netflix movie under his belt, Okja. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Okja featured Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton, among others.

'Mickey 17' Received Mostly Positive Reviews