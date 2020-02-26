Bong Joon Ho Lists 20 Rising Directors to Watch in the 2020s

Fresh off of winning all of the Oscars for his film Parasite, international heartthrob Bong Joon Ho crafted a list of 20 rising directors he predicts will shape the art of filmmaking over the next decade. Bong’s list, published as guest editor of Sight and Sound magazine for the BFI, is predictably smart, and if nothing else it should serve as a great list of movie suggestions to add to your respective streaming queues immediately.

It’s hard to argue with Bong’s predictions – the group of filmmakers he highlights have all made remarkable movies already. Jordan Peele won an Oscar for his Get Out screenplay, a movie that came out of absolutely nowhere and cemented Peele as one of the most exciting new voices in suspense and horror. Jennifer Kent blew everyone’s minds with 2014’s The Babadook, a story about grief told through the lens of a single mother being haunted by a storybook boogeyman. And her brutal follow-up The Nightingale, a revenge tale about colonialism and racism set in 1825 Australia, was one of the best movies of last year.

Bong also counts Midsommar director Ari Aster among the best rising directors, and considering the unforgettable imagery from both that film and Aster’s previous work Hereditary, I cannot disagree. Last year’s wholly unique psychological horror yarn The Lighthouse earned Robert Eggers a spot as well. But the list isn’t all horror. French filmmaker Mati Diop has made both documentaries and fictional films, including the 2019 Grand Prix winner Atlantics. And Chinese director Bi Gan made a huge impact with his 2018 drama Long Day’s Journey into Night, which famously features a 59-minute single take in 3D.

You can check out the full list here, and it is well worth a read for fans of Bong and of film in general.