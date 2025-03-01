Bong Joon Ho, Michel Gondry, and Leos Carax are three bona fide oddballs of the international film scene, each iconoclasts with their own uniquely skewed perspective on the world. The idea of the three of these men in one room is crazy enough, let alone teaming up to make the same film, but that's what they did for the forgotten film Tokyo! in 2009. An anthology film centered on a collection of eccentric individuals getting touched by magical realist scenarios, each short story proves an ample playground for this trio to flex their styles.

"Interior Dreams" Examines Finding Our True Purpose

Image via Liberation Entertainment

In Gondry's film, "Interior Dreams," Hiroko (Ayako Fujitani) and Akira (Ryō Kase) have just found a place in Tokyo and are trying to continue life as a happy couple. Akira is a burgeoning filmmaker looking to get his film shown at local venues, while Hiroko frequently feels pushed to the side as an auxiliary addition to his life. The two gradually have more fights about how unambitious Hiroko is, seemingly not contributing to her boyfriend's artistic lifestyle, which greatly upsets her, which leads to an unexpected metaphysical development where she turns into...a wooden chair. There's little use questioning it, as in Michel Gondry's world, flights of fancy aren't to be examined but to be marveled at as expressions of what the innermost soul needs.

Similar to his more notable films, like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Science of Sleep, "Interior Dreams" takes an absurd premise and uses it to provoke questions about how we find our place in the world and how to best deal with the social pressures of the artistic lifestyle. Hiroko may have become a literal inanimate chair, but it leads her to a happiness that she couldn't have dreamed of as a regular human, and she finds a level of acceptance from herself and others that seems unlikely but is a nice gesture, all the same.

"Merde" Makes a Mockery of the Court System

Leos Carax's film, "Merde," is probably the most inscrutable of the three films, as it follows Merde (Denis Lavant), a sewer-dwelling miscreant who comes to the surface world to spread random chaos. Usually it's all in good fun, doing nothing worse than stealing money and cigarettes and occasionally biting people, but he takes it too far when he starts hurling grenades at random crowds. This lands him in legal trouble where he's on trial under threat of the death penalty, and the only person who can help him is a French lawyer named Voland (Jean-François Balmer), since he's the only person who can understand Merde's made-up language. It's difficult to know how seriously to take this film, what with its flourishes like underscoring all of Merde's dangerous antics with the classic Godzilla score and sound effects or the extensive scenes of Merde and Voland exchanging completely nonsensical dialogue with a courtroom full of stunned onlookers.

One could look for a subtextual message about the fallacy of the court system in attempting to mete out true justice, but the film is more preoccupied with letting Denis Lavant take up all the space he wants to play a grotesque clown that has appeared in other Carax films like Holy Motors and It's Not Me. Carax's films are usually mixtures of salutes to madcap love rushing headlong through life and vaguely surreal set pieces that defy easy categorization, and "Merde" falls far more into the latter category, for better and for worse.

Bong Joon Ho’s Film Is the Easy Standout in ‘Tokyo!'