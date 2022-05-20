Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's latest has just found three new stars in Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Mark Ruffalo. It was already announced that Robert Pattinson will be starring in the film that is based on the novel Mickey7 by William Ashton. The film, which Bong is writing and directing at Warner Bros, currently does not have a title. The novel, which was released earlier this year, told the story of an expendable employee on an expedition where he already died six times. Mickey7 soon starts to realize things he shouldn't, and when he is presumed dead, Mickey8 is left to pick up the pieces.

Bong is also producing his film adaptation of Mickey7 for his production company Offscreen. Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner also all serve as producers. Supposedly, Ashton presented Bong with his unpublished novel back in 2021, and rumors then started going around that Bong was going to direct a film adaptation of the hotly-anticipated novel. Several A-listers were vying for the lead role, which eventually went to Pattinson. Mickey7 is set to start production this August in London and conclude in December of this year.

In addition to 2019's Parasite, Bong is known for directing the films The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja, among others. Bong is currently working on a Parasite series for HBO from Warner Bros. Discovery, with Choi, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick serving as executive producers. The film Parasite was a huge success and made history multiple times, once by being the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Parasite is considered one of the best films of the 21st century by many, and in 2020, Bong was named one of the year's 100 Most Influential People by Time.

Collette is a legendary actress known for appearing in many notable films including Muriel's Wedding, The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine, Hereditary, and Nightmare Alley. Collette can currently be seen on the small screen in HBO's miniseries The Staircase and will also appear in the upcoming films The Estate and Mafia Mamma. Ackie is known for appearing in The End of the F***ing World, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Small Axe, and Master of None, and is set to star as Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Ruffalo is most known for starring as The Hulk in the MCU, as well as appearing in the films The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, and Spotlight.

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey7 film adaptation does not currently have a release date.

