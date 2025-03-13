Bong Joon-ho is an undeniably great filmmaker, and so clearly one of the best and boldest working today that you might even be a little sick of hearing about how good he (generally) is. Not every film of his is perfect, but he takes risks as a director and those risks usually pay off, with the resulting body of work being distinctly his own and thrillingly eclectic as far as genres go.

What’s retained across his films, though, is his keenness to explore stories that have social commentary built into them, and such commentary often revolves around issues of wealth and class warfare. Regardless of whether you agree with his sentiments or not, what’s clear to see is that many Bong Joon-ho films have some kind of anti-capitalist slant to them, with the ranking below being an attempt to break down all the feature films he’s made to date, listing them by how strong those anti-capitalist sentiments come across.

8 'Barking Dogs Never Bite' (2000)

Starring: Lee Sung-jae, Bae Doona, Kim Ho-jung

Image via Cinema Service

With his debut, you get a bit of a sense of what a young Bong Joon-ho is capable of, even if Barking Dogs Never Bite feels a bit like a warm-up for greater things to come. It’s not as sharply written, and doesn’t pop as much visually as some of his later films, but it’s all pretty solid… though it also sticks out for not being quite as heavy on the social commentary front, too.

The conflict revolves around one man being driven to do something desperate/terrible when he’s driven mad by the sound of a constantly barking dog, so potentially living conditions play a role in the conflict here; people only being able to afford to live on top of – or right next to – each other and all. The filmmaking would get stronger later on, as would the boldness of the commentary, but Barking Dogs Never Bite still has a little something to offer on both those fronts.