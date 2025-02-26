We’re now less than two weeks away from the release of Mickey 17, the first project in more than five years from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, and while it has taken much longer than anyone expected for Mickey 17 to make it to theaters, that hasn’t stopped Joon-ho from teasing what he’s working on next. Joon-ho revealed all the way back in 2021 that he was working on an animated movie, but updates about the film have been sparse in the time since, as his work on Mickey 17 has likely occupied much of his bandwidth. However, Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Joon-ho while the director was promoting Mickey 17 and he provided a major update on the film, even revealing a potential release window:

"I have been working on this animation film since 2019, and now we have more than 100 artists working on the film, and the pipeline is fully going. It's a really unique story about deep sea creatures that features very adorable creature protagonists. We also have human characters. It's a very unique CGI animated film, and it's really going. It's under works now. 2027, maybe."

With over 100 people working on the movie and a potential release date in 2027, it’s safe to say this animated flick will be the next project from Bong Joon-ho. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, as is the cast, but he very well could be holding those details close to the vest while he focuses on promoting Mickey 17, with more information to come in the months following the sci-fi epic’s release. The review embargo for Mickey 17 has yet to lift and reveal a Rotten Tomatoes score, but critics have begun sharing early reactions on social media, and it appears Jong-ho may have followed up Parasite with another smash hit. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, with other Oscar-nominees Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun all starring alongside him. The film hits theaters on March 7.

What Other Movies Has Bong Joon-ho Directed?