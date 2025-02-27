Bong Joon-ho can do little wrong in Hollywood, or indeed in cinema worldwide, these days. The Oscar-winning South Korean writer-director, whose last film, Parasite, continues to break records and smash barriers, has a habit of crafting highly imaginative stories, often with a social element to them. He has seen success across the world in both English-language and foreign-language cinema. His latest film, Mickey 17, is a return to Hollywood and the English-speaking world after the triumphs he had with Parasite.

His last English-language film, though, is highly unusual because it was such a thematic and tonal departure for the director from what he has usually made in his career. Okja is a 2017 comedy with elements of sci-fi, fantasy, action, and activism—all with a beautiful, heartfelt tenderness bubbling under the surface. It has an astounding ensemble cast featuring Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, and Jake Gyllenhaal, but the film is anchored by child actor Ahn Seo-hyun. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 before being released on Netflix worldwide a matter of weeks later.

What Is 'Okja' About?