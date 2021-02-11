Acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho has been hard at work since last year’s Academy Awards ceremony, during which he took home Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for his phenomenal black comic thriller Parasite. The director revealed that he has finished writing one of two planned follow-ups to the 2019 hit, so hopefully that means we’ll see a new Bong film sooner rather than later.

Speaking with Knives Out director Rian Johnson on a recent episode of the podcast The Director’s Cut, Bong admitted that he spent 2020 chipping away at two new features, saying, “It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts. But I finished one last week.” He’s previously spoken about both projects, telling Variety in 2019, “One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They’re the size of Parasite or Mother. The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.”

Bong didn’t say which project he had finished, nor do we know for certain what true event from 2016 he is planning to dramatize. But at the very least we know that the Oscar-winning director hasn't just been biding his time during the pandemic, and with any luck, we'll hear some news about casting and filming dates for his next project sometime this year.

