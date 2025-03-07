One thing people don't give Bong Joon Ho enough credit for is how he can seamlessly weave horror elements into his films that reside comfortably with all the other genres at play. The Host can be a pretty mean monster movie when it isn't a dysfunctional family comedy, and Snowpiercer and Okja both ramp up the scares to drive home their sharpest anticapitalist barbs. Bong can attribute that dexterity to his deep knowledge of the Korean cinema he grew up watching, most notably a twisted cult classic called The Housemaid, which has been a major inspiration to Bong. This is most evident in his 2019 Best Picture winner and masterwork, Parasite.

What Is 'The Housemaid' About?

Mr. Kim (Kim Jin-kyu) is an upper-middle-class piano teacher who has just moved into a lavish two-floor house with his wife, Mrs. Kim (Ju Jeung-ryu), and their two young kids. Feeling the combined pressure of his modest teacher and tutor salaries and his wife's exhaustion at spending her time cleaning and running her dressmaking business, he feels the need to hire a housemaid to do the majority of the chores. A student of his brings an ideal candidate, Myung-sook (Lee Eun-shim), a lower-class factory worker who jumped at the chance once she learned how much money she'd get paid per month.However, Kim isn't ready for what a terrible idea this will become, as Myung-sook causes chaos for the entire household due to her unquenchable sexual desire for Mr. Kim, leading to a psychosexual and socioeconomic war that will destroy everyone. This all sounds like the stuff of Greek tragedy and the morality plays of Oscar Wilde, but that undersells how much fun The Housemaid can be, due to its ceaseless juggling of disparate tones that sends the plot into a hysterical overdrive.

'The Housemaid' Is Very Similar to Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite'

The Housemaid isn't one film so much as it's a full buffet of genres and modes that rotate in and out like dishes on a conveyor belt. Myung-sook's increasingly violent actions and sudden jump scare appearances frame her as a monster out of the Universal classic horror films. The domestic scenes between the family before things go awry have the tenderness of a Yasujirō Ozu film, but with more refined camera moves that squeeze tension out of setups. The way the film frames its most insane arguments and setpieces at a heated fever pitch and uses the home's architecture to exaggerate the characters' relations to each other fits right in with Douglas Sirk melodramas.

It's that combination of genres with the focus on the underlying economic motivations of everyone's actions that appealed most directly to Bong Joon-Ho's sensibilities. It's no wonder Bong is so quick to recommend the movie as one of Korean cinema's best, as he confirms the similarities between it and Parasite. He also spoke to the Criterion Collection on the movie's influence; "It's a crime melodrama that deals with women's sexual desires as well as a political and social commentary on Korean society at the time and the changing social class. I think it did a great job of depicting that."

Both revolve around the plot point of a lower-class outsider trying to disrupt an upper-class person's home. The use of stairways is also of note, as both The Housemaid and Parasite highlight stairways as both a visual metaphor for the distance between the highs and lows of the economic ladder and as an ideal centerpiece for the more shocking developments of their respective plots. Bong also noted to Criterion how having a two-story house in Korea at this time was a symbol of wealth and social status, saying "The stairs are as important as the characters in this film — what the stairs symbolize. A couple trying to make it to the upper middle class." But other films weren't the only inspiration for Parasite, as Bong cited a tragic real-life murder that he felt spoke to the same economic stress and shock that he was trying to convey.

'Parasite' Was Inspired By a Real Crime