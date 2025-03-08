One of the most memorable moments in the recent history of the Academy Awards is when the acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho encouraged viewers to expand their tastes, and check out more international cinema thanks to the use of subtitles. It was a suggestion that Bong was in a unique position to make, as he is one of the few filmmakers who was a success in his home country, and found just as much praise when he started making films in the English language. Bong’s first English-language film, Snowpiercer, was heavily anticipated because it was based on a very popular graphic novel. However, Bong has to tell a lie to Harvey Weinstein to save an important moment in Snowpiercer.

Bong Joon Ho Tricked Harvey Weinstein With 'Snowpiercer'