With any film from director Bong Joon-ho, audiences can expect far more depth than their initial premises outline; more often than not, his movies explore the darker side of humanity, illuminating the very real flaws that arise from human fallibility. Best Picture winner Parasite explored the trappings of capitalism and the sinister reality of class division; Snowpiercer confronted the reality of humanity's desperation and resilience; while his straightforward Mother ventured into some of the most frightening situations for any parent of a child. Bong Joon-ho's films resonate with audiences because they reflect a side of humanity that can sometimes be monstrous. And, in some of his other films, there are actual monsters. In his 2006 movie, The Host, Bong Joon-ho submits an incredible addition to the monster film genre, adding his signature thematic depth, while also demonstrating his preference for using real-life shooting locations.

What Is 'The Host' About?

The Host follows Park Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), a lazy and unmotivated store vendor, whose daughter is abducted by a mutated amphibious creature that emerges from the Han River to wreak devastation on the nearby population. As the government swiftly quarantines the area, announcing that the creature hosts a deadly virus, Gang-du and his remaining family members must find a way to rescue the missing girl. Alongside his father, Hee-bong (Byun Hee-bong), and siblings, Nam-joo (Bae Doona) and Nam-il (Park Hae-il), Gang-du must sneak around the military restrictions and find a way to save his child. The story also gives perspective to Gang-du's daughter, Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), who tries to escape the creature's sewer den.

Though The Host reads like a traditional monster movie on paper, Bong Joon-ho uses the genre as a medium through which to explore more serious themes. On the one hand, it is a powerful affirmation of the strength of familial bonds and perseverance. On the other hand, the film is also a striking criticism of American military involvement in South Korea. In the film, the creature is mutated after an American scientist orders his assistant to dump toxic chemicals into the Han River. This event was directly inspired by the MacFarland Incident when an American scientist ordered his employees to dump embalming waste from a morgue into a drain that led into the river. Bong Joon-ho has always been unafraid to approach serious topics, but The Host stands out for the visual clarity with which he portrays his criticism of wanton militarization.

Actors Needed Tetanus Shots to Film in the Real-Life Han River Sewers

Bong Joon-ho's fearlessness isn't reserved for the themes in his films but in his commitment to shooting on location as well. In the DVD commentary for the film, they confirm that parts of the movie were shot in the real sewers near the Han River, which required the actors and crew to get tetanus shots from their medical officer. As if filming in a sewer wasn't challenging enough, the crew also had to contend with drastic changes in weather and temperature. In the cold, the sewage water froze over and had to be broken down and melted, while in the heat, silty dust blew around the set and disrupted filming. However, the end result of these endeavors proved fruitful as the tense sequences of Gang-du's search for his daughter carried a palpably tense atmosphere, one that could have only been created in the imposing air of the sewer system. While Bong Joon-ho has made a name for himself for his deeply human stories, The Host stands out as an underrated addition to his filmography that asserts his daring directorial vision, one that is unafraid of both the military and filthy sewage.

