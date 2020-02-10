Bong Joon Ho’s Translator, Sharon Choi, Wants to Make a Movie About Awards Season

After a long awards season full of well-deserved wins, South Korean film Parasite made history with its Best Picture win. As the film scooped up the Best Picture statue as well as statues for Best International Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, director Bong Joon Ho was there to accept the awards. Because Director Bong prefers to give his speeches in Korean, his translator Sharon Choi (who has been with him the entirety of this awards season) was on hand to help translate the biggest moments of the night.

Now, we’re learning Choi, a filmmaker in her own right, is reportedly looking to make a feature film and it mayl be inspired by her awards season experiences. The Wrap reporter Steve Pond seems to have gotten the juicy scoop during Sunday night’s proceeds, revealing in a tweet, “Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director. When awards season ends (i.e., tomorrow), she says she wants to start making a movie … about awards season.”

Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director. When awards season ends (i.e., tomorrow), she says she wants to start making a movie … about awards season. — Steve Pond (@stevepond) February 10, 2020

While Choi has not publicly commented on her feature film intentions, her ostensibly close colleague, Director Bong, did confirm she was working on a script. Speaking to reporters after the Oscars (via Indiewire), he shared, “You already know [Choi’s] a filmmaker. And she studied film in the university, yeah, so I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script, I’m so curious about it.”

And, in a very fun turn of events, word of Choi’s feature film got back to The Gentlemen and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. After professing his appreciation for Choi on Twitter, Golding reacted to Pond’s news with, “I’m free this summer,” hinting at his ambitions to work with the filmmaker and translator on her project. Sounds like a peachy keen collab to me.

I'm free this summer 🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/rjJIDvuPCR — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

For more on Parasite‘s big night at the 2020 Oscars, check out our post-show breakdown and the full winner’s list.