Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Disney+ has just released a new trailer for Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, a film that will follow one of Ireland's most beloved musical exports as they seek to find their way back to a new sound. The documentary film will be released to Disney+ on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023. The film will be released alongside U2's upcoming album "Songs Of Surrender", a collection of 40 of the band's most successful songs re-imagined and re-recorded.

The film comes from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, and follows the legendary late-night host David Letterman on his first visit to Dublin. But Letterman isn't going to Dublin as a tourist, but to visit Bono and The Edge. The film will be equal parts travel film and part concert movie, exploring the city that shaped the two musicians at its center, and exhibiting the music that they've created over their long career.

The film will also explore the relationship at the core of U2, the friendship between Bono and The Edge. Their friendship has spanned over 45 years, and has spawned one of the most influential musical collaborations in modern music history. Added to this history is David Letterman's own fresh view of the pair as musicians, and of the city of Dublin itself.

Image via Disney+

The new trailer gives us a raw look into the upcoming documentary, showing glimpses of the historic Irish city, with Bono speaking in voice over, describing the vitality of the city, and how both music and storytelling are essential to the city's identity. The central question of the film is then raised by The Edge. Where do you go when you've already stretched the bounds of accomplishment? The answer is, well, to jump in and "take it from the top", getting to work on the music from a stripped down, entirely new perspective.

The upcoming film, and the album that will accompany it will be bot ha celebration and a reinvention of the rich musical catalog that U2 has given us over the years. Additionally, it is a love letter to both the craft of music making and to the city of Dublin itself, which is also at the heart of the film.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman will be released to Disney+ on March 17, 2023. The accompanying album "Songs Of Surrender" will be released on the same day. Until then, however, you can check out the new trailer for the film below.