The Big Picture Get ready for the release of Bonus Track in October, starring Joe Anders and Samuel Paul Small in this queer teen romance.

Josh O'Connor, known for playing Prince Charles in The Crown, makes his writing debut with this project alongside director Julia Jackman.

O'Connor is also set to appear in upcoming projects like Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery with an all-star cast.

The next project for one of the stars of 2024's spiciest movie yet just got a juicy new update. A new report from Variety revealed that Bonus Track, the queer teen romance starring Joe Anders, Samuel Paul Small, Susan Wokoma, and Ellie Kendrick will be released both theatrically and digitally in October later this year. The film comes from Challengers star Josh O'Connor, who serves as a scribe on the project, with Julia Jackman making her directorial debut. Jackman has previously worked on a series of shorts, but this will be her first time stepping into the spotlight to direct a project of this magnitude.

This will also be O'Connor's debut project with a writing credit. The British actor is best known for playing Prince Charles in two seasons of The Crown, as well as starring as Mr. Elton in Emma and John Saxby in God's Own Country. Most recently, O'Connor stole the show opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in the steamy tennis love triangle drama Challengers, which comes from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino. O'Connor has been working as an actor in Hollywood for more than 10 years now after appearing in TV shows such as Doctor Who and Law & Order in the early 2010s and is now ready to step into the writer's room to test his mettle.

What Else Has Josh O’Connor Done Recently?

In addition to starring in Challengers, The Crown, and other projects, O'Connor has also made a name for himself in movies like Lee and Aisha. The former, a biographical war drama from director Ellen Kuras, also boasts a star-studded cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Winslet, and Andy Samberg. The latter, Aisha, comes from writer/director Frank Berry and also features Marvel star Letitia Wright, who has taken over the mantle of Black Panther in the MCU from the late Chadwick Boseman.

O'Connor is also attached to several intriguing projects coming down the pipe, not least of which is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the whodunnit franchise by Rian Johnson. O'Connor will feature in the film alongside Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, and many more.

Bonus Track will be released in theaters and on digital platforms this October. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch O'Connor in Challengers, which is now available for purchase on Prime Video.

