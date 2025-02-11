Young love blossoms in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from Bonus Track, a new queer coming-of-age rom-com co-written by Challengers star Josh O'Connor. The British film features an unlikely pairing of school classmates whose friendship starts to become something more. The film is now available to watch on demand.

In our exclusive sneak peek, awkward and questionably talented teenage musician George (Joe Anders, 1917) has a night under the stars with his classmate and year-end talent show partner, Max (Samuel Small, So Awkward), who also happens to be the son of two famous musicians. They horse around a little on a rope bridge before settling down to have a drink. George gets his hands dirty, so he jokingly smears some mud on Max's face. Max retaliates, and soon their interaction proves to be no joke at all. Finally, the two give in to their attraction and kiss. What happens next? You'll have to watch Bonus Track, which is now available on all major VOD platforms, to find out.

What Is 'Bonus Track' About?

Taking place in a small English town in 2006, Bonus Track centers around George, who believes he's destined for musical stardom, but actually seems to be headed towards flunking out of school. Instead, however, Max, a popular new classmate, comes into his life. The two become friends, and collaborators on a talent show project, instantly improving George's life. But are the two destined to stay just friends...or will they become something more? It also stars Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Alison Sudol (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as George's parents and Ray Panthaki (The Serpent Queen) as teacher Mr. Zeppelin, as well as Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), Nina Wadia (Aladdin), Ellie Kendrick (Game of Thrones), Josh Cowdery (Wrath of Man), and, in a cameo role, O'Connor.

Bonus Track is the feature directorial debut of Julia Jackman; she is next set to write and direct an adaptation of Isabel Greenberg's fantasy graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero, which will star Nicholas Galitzine and Emma Corrin. It was written by Mike Gilbert, from a story by Gilbert and O'Connor; it is O'Connor's first writing credit. It was produced by Stephanie Aspin, Helen Simmons, and Campbell Beaton, and is a production of Sky, Bankside Films, and Erebus Pictures. It is distributed by Sunrise Films.

Bonus Track is now available to watch on demand. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive clip from Bonus Track above.