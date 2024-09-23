Music and love are in the air in the new trailer for Bonus Track. After debuting in the UK earlier this year, the gay coming-of-age rom-com will hit American theaters this fall. The film, which boasts a story by Challengers star Josh O'Connor, will be released on October 11 - just in time for National Coming Out Day.

Set in a snall English town in 2006, the trailer follows George (Joe Anders, 1917), an aspiring but aimless teenage musician. His parents (Jack Davenport, Pirates of the Caribbean and Alison Sudol, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), his music teacher (Ray Panthaki, The Serpent Queen), and his guidance counselor (Susan Wokoma, Enola Holmes) are all concerned about his lack of direction - but when a new student comes to his school, he finds that and more. Max (Samuel Small, So Awkward) is the son of a famous musical duo, and it seems like musical talent runs in the family, making him George's perfect partner for the upcoming school talent show. However, the two soon connect in other ways, leading to the blossoming of young love. In addition to co-writing the film's story, O'Connor will also cameo in the film.

What Other Movies Are Coming Out on October 11?

October 11 will also see the release of a number of films. Opening wide is Piece by Piece, the Lego-based Pharrell Williams biopic. A number of other films are opening in limited release, including Brothers, an action comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as a mismatched sibling duo; Terrifier 3, the latest installment of the ultra-gory slasher franchise; The Apprentice, the controversial biopic starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump; the Sean Astin horror film The Man in the White Van; and The Silent Hour, a Brad Anderson thriller starring Joel Kinnaman. For those wanting to stay home, the Laura Dern/Liam Hemsworth romance Lonely Planet will make its debut on Netflix.

Bonus Track is directed by Julia Jackman, making her feature directorial debut. The film's script was written by Mike Gilbert, from a story by Gilbert and O'Connor. It is O'Connor's first-ever writing credit. Bonus Track is an Erebus Pictures and Sky production, in association with Lunapark Pictures and Fortune Films; it will be distributed in the US by Sunrise Films.

Bonus Track will be released on October 11, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer below.