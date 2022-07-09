[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Boo, Bitch.]From co-showrunners Lauren Iungerich and Erin Ehrlich, the eight-episode 30-minute Netflix limited comedy series Boo, Bitch follows high school senior Erika Vu (Lana Condor) and her best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti), who have finally decided to break out of their boring existence of flying-under-the-radar and start living their epic life. The only problem with that is that Erika wakes up the day after a big party to find out that she’s a ghost who may only have as long as figuring out her unfinished business before disappearing forever.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Aparna Brielle (who plays popular mean girl Riley) and Mason Versaw (who plays Erika’s current and Riley’s former love interest, Jake C.) talked about their auditions for the series, wanting to make sure that Riley was more than a mean girl and also had a very human side, how much fun they had with the Jake/Riley dynamic, and their experience with shooting one of the more memorable moments for their characters.

Collider: This show is so much fun. How did each of you come to this? Did you go through a whole audition process? What was that like? Did you get scenes from the show to read, or were they scenes that never actually ended up in the show?

APARNA BRIELLE: Mason was cast first, of the two of us.

MASON VERSAW: Yes. I definitely got the scenes from the show, for sure. I remember auditioning in May of last year (2021) with a nice little self-tape. I didn’t hear back for a little bit. A solid month passed. There were a couple rounds of self-tape time, and my brother was my reader. There was this period where they started to move really quickly on it, so they were trying to get the chemistry reads in. I remember having a pretty stressful turnaround period to get it in there, but it was a really fun audition process that I had. And then, I did the chemistry read with Lana [Condor] and the rest was history. It was a good process.

BRIELLE: For me, it was really interesting. In Hollywood, it can be very hard to break in through the door. There are so many projects where I had gotten so close, and then didn’t make it, but I learned something from each one. With this show, I had received an audition for Riley’s henchwoman, Leah, first. I read for her and I didn’t hear back, so I just assumed it was done and moved onto the next one. And then, a week later they were like, “Hey, could you read for Riley?” So, I did. And then, I had to wait another few days. I try not to think about it too much. And then, suddenly, I got a call saying like, “They were interested in doing a callback, but instead, the showrunners would like to meet with you today on Zoom.” And then, over the call, they told me the part was mine. It’s still very surreal to think about now.

When you do an audition for a role like Riley, do they want you to convince them that you can be a good mean girl?

BRIELLE: It’s interesting, I’d heard that they’d been looking for something with Riley, but they didn’t quite know what. I thought it would be fun to lean into the mean girl, but I also really wanted to play up her insecurity and the fact that she is a real person who’s lashing out because she doesn’t have control over herself. She’s just a teenage girl, trying to stay on the top at school. It was fun getting to do that.

I actually found her very relatable. I surprisingly enjoyed the fact that you can feel her insecurity and she is someone you can sympathize with, which is a testament to you and what you brought to the role.

BRIELLE: Thank you so much. That’s so sweet.

VERSAW: It’s a real redeeming character.

BRIELLE: Aw, you guys!

Your characters in this grow apart, which is not uncommon in high school relationships, among people still figuring out who they are and what they want. What did you most enjoy about what you got to explore with the dynamic of your characters?

BRIELLE: Mason is a giving actor and so fun to interact with, and we really just wanted to let loose with every opportunity we got. We shot a lot of the scenes out of order and a lot of the episodes out of order, so it was a challenge, jumping between different points in their relationship. There are points where they’re very close, and there are points where they’re complete enemies, but what made it really easy and fun for us to do is that we were both really open to being as vulnerable as we could with some of those moments. Knowing that it’s a comedy allowed us to go all the way.

VERSAW: For sure. One of our first scenes was us butting heads and our breakup. And then, we figured things out a bit and there was a maturing process taking place. I’m not just saying it, but it was so easy acting with Aparna because we were just playing most of the time. It was just such a blast. I think there’s something relatable in finding a relationship like this, where these two have grown with each other for quite some time, in a toxic way, but they also do very much love each other. It was interesting, figuring out that process, but it was just so much fun, working with Aparna.

Aparna, what was it like to have that moment where Riley shows up to see Jake, and she has curlers in her hair, and we get to see a little bit of that popular, perfect facade stripped away a little bit. Was it fun to have a moment like that?

BRIELLE: Honestly, it was so fun. We actually shot that day pretty early on. I think we shot the hot tub scenes first, and then we did a few other things, and then there was that scene. It was nice getting to do that, early on, because after that, I felt like I just knew who she was underneath. You have an idea going into any new job, but you don’t really know for sure until you’re acting off another person. Especially with what Jake is for Riley and who he is for Riley, she’s finally coming to terms with the fact that someone can be in your life and be important, but they don’t have to have the same role. They can be something else. Getting to play that moment of her understanding that on TV, was really nice to do early on. And it was really fun. We were giggling a lot. It was just cute. It was really fun seeing Riley undressed, but she still looked so glam. I thought it was a really sweet experience that we got to have it early on, and it just allowed both of us to really trust each other.

VERSAW: That scene is just so refreshing, for Jake C. to see that vulnerability that Riley presents. I don’t wanna give anything away, but seeing the layers of what unravels in their relationship, there’s a lot there.

BRIELLE: We also see how Jake has started redefining things too, by that point. In that moment, it’s both of them understanding that maybe they’ve not been the best together as a couple, but they work together as friends, and they know how to be open and vulnerable with each other in ways that they haven’t been with other people. It was just really great to be able to do that, early on.

