What happens when we die? All kinds of craziness, according to Boo, Bitch, the spine-tingling new teen comedy coming to Netflix this summer. When plays-it-safe high school senior Erica abruptly finds herself having crossed over to the other side, she’s given a challenge: if she becomes more famous in death than she is in life, she can remain in the world of the living. Fail, and the afterlife awaits. Thus, Erica is given a new lease on unlife and proceeds to live it to the fullest - with colorful fashion, teen romance, and not a few unforeseen consequences. Erica’s journey from wallflower to queen bitch of high school begins on July 8, 2022.

The show boasts as its executive producer Lana Condor, who’s also starring in the series. Joining her will be Jamie Dooner (Freeridge), Blake Goza (The Escort), and Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), along with the show’s co-creators Tim Schauer (Mark Becomes a False God) and Kuba Soltysiak (John F. Kennedy: The 60 Minutes Interview). Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (Awkward.) will be joining them as the show’s writers. Now let's take a look at the main cast and characters of the series.

Lana Condor as Erica Vu

Lana Condor is a veteran of the high school romance genre, and her talents are set to bring the main character Erica Vu to life. Erica is a high school senior who up until now has always played it safe but longs for a more exciting life. One night, she and her best friend Gia take an opportunity to walk on the wild side, and something goes terribly wrong. When Erica wakes up the following morning, she discovers she’s a ghost. As inevitable as death and taxes, there are rules to being dead, and they say she can’t stay in the world of the living unless she can exploit a certain loophole and become more famous in death than she was in life. Given how much she vanished into the background in life, this seems a simple task - but Operation: Get Famous is having dark effects on the dead girl. As Lana herself puts it in a recent interview:

“My character becomes the worst person ever. She’s crappy and mean.”

So Erica doesn’t so much come out of her shell as smash it open, stomp it to pieces, and set the pieces on fire. This is going to be an interesting watch.

Lana Condor’s most famous for her starring role as Lara Jean Song-Covey in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy. Lara is another high-school wallflower who comes out of her shell over the course of the story, though Lara’s transformation, of course, involves one hundred percent less death. The actor has also appeared in Alita: Battle Angel as Koyomi, who is friends with the titular Alita’s love interest Hugo; and of course her debut role as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse is quite memorable as well.

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia

Zoe Margaret Colletti plays the role of Gia, Erica’s best friend, who was with Erica the night she died and who supports her on her journey to un-death herself. Unfortunately, she’s also playing the role of Erica’s conscience, so she’s the first to be hurt when Erica starts shedding her empathy in pursuit of fame.

Colletti is best known for starring as Stella in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a much more traditional ghost story. She’s also appeared in Fear the Walking Dead and Annie.

Mason Versaw as Jake C.

Played by Mason Versaw, Jake C. is the unfinished business Erica pursues during the series, a young heartthrob whose dark eyes and tousled locks make him the subject of crushes for more than one girl. He seems to return her feelings as well, even taking the serious step of confessing his feelings for her... to two other boys in a hot tub heart-to-heart. However, there seems to be a rival for Jake's affections in the form of Erica's greatest enemy.

Versaw's best known for his role as Simon in Gossip Girl, but he's also appeared as the teenage version of the main character in tick, tick... BOOM! He also appears in a Season 11 episode of Blue Bloods.

Aparna Brielle as Riley

Every teen comedy has a rival and in Boo, Bitch that rival is Riley, played to operatic perfection by Aparna Brielle. Riley and Erica have a contentious history - Riley's spent her entire high school career picking on Erica the Wallflower, and is not pleased when her victim begins to bloom. Riley is a classic mean girl archetype, but you almost have to feel for her - it must be pretty difficult competing for popularity points with a dead girl.

Brielle has most recently appeared in A.P. Bio, another high school comedy, as chronic overachiever Sarika. She's also appeared in 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and has been tapped to star in another new film set in the same universe: Twilight of the Mallrats, the sequel to the classic Mallrats.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin

A supernatural plot needs a spiritual guide, preferably someone with wisdom and insight who can point their pupils in the right direction. Unfortunately, Erica and Gia are stuck with Gavin, played by Tenzing Norgay Trainor; leader of the local paranormal club and possibly the one person weirder than a ghost going to high school. Gavin will be appearing intermittently throughout the series. Trainor has lent his vocal talents in the animated feature Abominable and has co-starred in the 2019 comedy short Clueless (no relation to the 1995 classic of the same name).

Cathy Vu as Mrs. Vu

Behind every teenager with a problem is a mom who is either a font of wisdom or yet more problems. Although the trailer only gives us a brief glimpse of Mrs. Vu, played here by Cathy Vu, that glimpse is telling: when her daughter nervously gives her the finger, she responds with a cocked eyebrow, a smile, and a raised middle finger right back. Whatever the two women’s relationship turns out to be, it certainly won’t be boring.

Cathy has appeared as Janice Woo in CSI: Vegas, Dr. Kathleen Woo in General Hospital, and an unnamed agent in Into the Dark.