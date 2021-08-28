It was previously announced that To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor was set to star as Erika in Boo, Bitch, and now Netflix has added five new cast members to the limited series. Series regulars Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, and Aparna Brielle will be joined by reoccurring characters played by Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Jason Genao.

So what is the premise of Boo, Bitch? Well, the logline reveals the otherworldly plot at play for Erika:

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

Zoe Colletti is set to play Erika's best friend Gia, who is a bit of a goofball and an upbeat optimist who never gives up hope that she and Erika will finally make their mark in high school. Mason Versaw has been cast as Jake C., the object of Erika's hopeless crush. Jake has been dating Riley (Aparana Brielle), the resident mean girl who disguises her meanness through calculated manipulation. Riley has made Erika's life miserable since freshman year, but it seems like Erika's hopeless crush on Jake maybe isn't so hopeless because he does finally get fed up with Riley's "drama."

What is a show about a high school ghost without a group dedicated to exploring the paranormal? Tenzing Norgay Trainor will play Gavin, a member of the Afterlifers and a medium whose talents will prove useful to Erika and Gia. Jason Genao, on the other hand, will appear as Devin, who has some unfinished business with Erika. His unfortunate nickname "Stinky" was coined by Erika in the third grade and he's not willing to just forgive and forget.

Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich will act as showrunners on Boo, Bitch, which starts production in Los Angeles in September. The series is executive produced by Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza, and Jamie Dooner.

