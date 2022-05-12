Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, Boo Bitch, is just around the corner. The Lana Condor-led vehicle is set to premiere on the digital platform on July 8. The release date announcement comes with first look photos that introduce the show’s characters. The recently released photos set a colorful and comedic tone for the upcoming series, and also point to a romance that will be central to the series.

Boo, Bitch, which will have eight episodes, will follow Condor’s Erika Vu, a high school senior who decides to break free from her wallflower identity one night and begin living an epic life. However, the next morning, she discovers she’s a ghost.

The anticipated limited series will see Condor enter unfamiliar territory as she plays a teenage ghost. Condor’s career has been anything but monotonous; the actress has played a superhero (X-Men: Apocalypse), leader of deadly syndicate (Deadly Class), and an actor’s assistant (BoJack Horseman), but never a ghost. She is best known for her role as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All The Boys film franchise. Boo, Bitch is not Condor’s only upcoming project. The actress is also slated to appear in Coyote vs. Acme opposite John Cena and Will Forte. She was also recently seen in Moonshot opposite Cole Sprouse.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:

‘First Kill’: Love Is a Bloody Affair in Netflix Vampire Series Trailer

What’s interesting is that this project reflects Netflix’s reliance on familiarity. The streaming titan has previously worked with Condor on the aforementioned BoJack Horseman and the flagship trilogy in the To All The Boys franchise. The platform also had success in 2021 with a similar plot in Afterlife of The Party, which saw Victoria Justice’s character, Cassie, gain a new perspective on life after her death. Netflix’s beloved but short-lived Julie and the Phantoms also saw resurrected ghosts play central characters; this is unsurprising as the trope is a mainstay in teen and young adult fiction.

Condor will be appearing in the Netflix series alongside several notable names in the industry including Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead) who will play Gia, Mason Versaw (Tick, Tick… Boom!) as Jake C., Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) as Gavin, and Jason Genao (On My Block) as Devon.

Condor will also serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich, who also wear the additional hats of co-creators and showrunners. Besides Ehrlich and Iungerich, Boo, Bitch was also created by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak who will also serve as executive producers. Additional executive producers on the show include Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza, and Jamie Dooner.

Boo, Bitch, will debut on Netflix on July 8. Check out the new images below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

'Lonely Planet': Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif Join Netflix Romance

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (76 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe