Dying can be a hell of a thing, especially when you come back as a ghost and still have to find a way to survive your senior year of high school. Such is the premise for Netflix's upcoming campy comedy, Boo, Bitch. The limited series stars Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) who also serves as an executive producer on the project.

The trailer starts out with a very Booksmart-esque coming-of-age premise, featuring two best friends Erica (Condor) and Gia (Zoe Colletti) deciding with graduation on the horizon, it's about time they had a little fun in high school. Though their first night of partying goes super well, it's immediately cut short as Erica gets hit by a bus and dies instantly — so why is she still there? Ghost life is not at all like she expects it to be, and Erica sets out to figure out exactly why and how she turned into a ghost.

Boo, Bitch looks like a campy trip through the afterlife as Erica figures out the best way to stick around as a ghost is to become more popular than she was before she died. As she navigates classic young adult tropes like first love, bullies, and conflicts with her friends, Erica must also figure out what unfinished business is keeping her here. The trailer teases a bright, bubblegum-pop series dripping with neon dreams and some superb gen-z dry humor.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer Teases Young Adult Romance Series From Jenny Han

In addition to Condor and Colletti Boo, Bitch also stars Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao. The limited series will include 8 thirty-minute episodes and is executive produced by Jaime Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), and Blake Goza (The Escort). Co-creators Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward) will serve as showrunners for the limited series. Iungerich and Ehrlich will also serve as executive producers alongside fellow co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

Boo, Bitch hits Netflix on July 8. You can watch the new trailer and read the official synopsis down below.