A lot of stories revolve around life-changing events that happen to the main character, but a new limited series on Netflix is taking this idea a bit more literally. Boo, Bitch is a supernatural comedy about a high schooler ready to break out of her wallflower shell. She just doesn’t know that the shell is her physical form. As high school comes to a close, high school senior Erika Vu (Lana Condor) decides now is the time to live out her dream life, and engages in a wild night out. Everything goes better than she could have ever imagined except for one small detail: when she wakes up the next day, she’s dead! Now a ghost, Erika Vu has some figuring out to do, mainly how to tie off some of the loose ends she left in her life.

Her new non-corporeal form comes with a perk: if she wasn’t popular in high school, she seems to be now. Erica has decided her recent death will be the perfect catalyst to catapult her to influencer fame and keep her out of the catacombs. This teen-ghost comedy limited series from Netflix takes more notes from movies like Book Smart and the recent Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year than from movies like The Sixth Sense. Here's everything we know about the series.

Image via Netflix

Related:Lana Condor to Star in Randall Park’s Crime-Fighting Chef Action Comedy Hulu Series, ‘Take Out'

When Is Boo, Bitch Releasing?

Boo, Bitch hits Netflix on July 8, 2022. This first release will include eight 30-minute episodes. Since it is labeled as a limited series by Netflix, it is unclear at this time whether Netflix plans on releasing more episodes. Future installments will likely depend on the success of the series.

Watch the Boo, Bitch Trailer

Ghost stories are a dime a dozen these days: What makes this one different? Judging from the trailer, this one is a unique mix of the supernatural coming-of-age teen humor that could be a hit. The show doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously and finds the funnier side of Vu’s untimely demise introduced early in the trailer. Lana Condor takes a more comedic approach than lovers of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before may be familiar with, and it’s nice to see her funnier side. At one point post-mortem, she walks face-first into a glass door thinking that she can just walk through it like ghosts from tv and pop culture. In another she talks about how at least she can’t get pregnant as a ghost before pausing, and asking “Oh wait, can I? Are ghost babies a thing?”

The trailer also reveals a few key plot elements of the show. Vu is apparently stuck on Earth because she has some unfinished business in her mortal life. Of course, she finds a loophole to the whole death thing. She learns that she can stick around if she becomes more famous in death than she was in life. The trailer features the catchphrase “Something bitchy this way comes,” as Vu turns from a high school nobody into a ghostly diva in her afterlife as she tries to live out the life that she’s always wanted.

Who Is in the Boo, Bitch Cast?

Lana Condor is the biggest name in this cast. She plays the lead role of Erika Vu, but fans may know her from some of her other roles in the YA/rom-com film industry. Most notably, she played Lara Jean Covey in the smash hit To All The Boys franchise of films, based on the series of books of the same name by Jenny Han. She also recently starred in the science-fiction romantic comedy film Moonshot alongside Cole Sprouse on HBO Max. Aside from starring in the show, Condor is also credited as executive producer. In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, Lana hints at some key insights into her character Erika Vu: “My character becomes the worst person ever," she explained. "She's crappy and mean." It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out, and how she will go about living her best life after death.

Next to Lana Condor are some up-and-coming young actors. Other cast members include Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) as Gia, Mason Versaw (Gossip Girl) as Jake C., Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) as Gavin, and Jason Genao (On My Block) as Devon.

Related:Lana Condor and Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever,' Their Characters' Journey, and That Ending

Who's Making Boo, Bitch?

Image via Netflix

Boo, Bitch! is co-created by Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich, who also serve as the series' showrunners. Iungerich and Ehrlich will also serve as executive producers alongside fellow co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. This should be a green flag for those on the fence about the series. Iungerich created MTV’s hit teen comedy Awkward and co-created Netflix’s On My Block. Ehrlich is one of the minds behind the cult-hit musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She also was a co-producer on King of the Hill and served as an executive producer on Awkward. The two have a proven track record of creating hits within the genre. They are joined by executive producer Jaime Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), and Blake Goza (The Escort), as well as Lana Condor who stars and serves as an executive producer.

What Is the Plot of Boo, Bitch?

Netflix describes the Boo, Bitch plot as follows:

The series, which comes from co-showrunners Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward) and Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill), follows a high school senior who has lived most of her life flying safely under the radar. When she realizes that, over the course of one night, she’s able to alter her narrative and start living an 'epic life,' she jumps at the opportunity… only to wake up the next morning to learn that she’s a ‘motherf*%king ghost.'

More Shows and Movies You Can Watch on Netflix While You Wait for Boo, Bitch

Image via Netflix

If you'd like to see more of Lana Condor, the obvious pick would be the To All the Boys movies, all three of which are currently on Netflix. The franchise includes the films To All the Boys I Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the final installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

You could also check out On My Block, another teen comedy from the same creators. The show has four seasons on Netflix and stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia as lifelong friends navigating life and high school in a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

For more comedy recommendations, check out our guides to The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now and The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now.