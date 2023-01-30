The marketing push is now in full effect for director Rob Savage's upcoming horror film The Boogeyman, and 20th Century Studios has released the first poster for the film to go along with the launch of The Boogeyman's first trailer.

The basic poster depicts a slightly ajar door, perhaps alluding to the fact that a sinister creature lies beyond. The rest of the poster simply says the film's title, along with the tagline, "Don't Let It Out." The poster, though simple, is indicative of a common theme among horror movie marketing: Don't show off the monster. The muted tone of the poster definitely sets the stage for the type of film The Boogeyman will be. While the poster certainly does not give away any plot points, it is only the first one to be released. Additional posters are likely to be revealed in the coming months that may shed some more light on the film.

While plot details remain thin, horror fans are still rejoicing over the film, as The Boogeyman is based on the 1973 short story of the same name by master horror novelist Stephen King. The film's logline from 20th Century states, "Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it is too late." This sounds slightly different from King's 1973 version, in which a man describes the death of his three children to a psychiatrist, insisting they were all killed by a Boogeyman. It remains to be seen how closely the film version will align with the original story, as it is clearly not a direct adaptation, but rather a quasi-sequel that follows the daughters of the original psychiatrist. The film will star Madison Hu, Vivien Lyra Blair, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, and Sophie Thatcher. Few of the actor's roles have been fleshed out, though more information on the ensemble cast is likely to come in the following months.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The Boogeyman has taken a sort of unconventional path to the screen. It was first announced that the film was in the works in 2018, with a screenplay to be written by filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. However, those plans were scrapped in 2019 after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. The film languished for the next two years before it was finally announced that Savage had boarded to direct an adaptation from a screenplay by Mark Heyman, though Beck and Woods have retained writing credits on the film. The Boogeyman is being produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine through Levy's production house 21 Laps Entertainment. Beck and Woods are also executive producers along with Emily Morris.

The Boogeyman was initially set to be released as a streaming exclusive on Hulu. However, following positive reception from test audiences, it was announced that 20th Century Studios would be releasing the film theatrically instead.

The Boogeyman is now set to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. The first poster for the film can be seen below: