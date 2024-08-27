One of the most iconic showbiz dramas in history just got a major streaming update. Boogie Nights, the 1997 classic starring Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, and Burt Reynolds, is set to begin streaming on Max starting September 1. The film follows adult film director Jack Horner (Reynolds) who discovers Eddie Adams (Wahlberg), a young man working as a busy boy. Adams then goes under the screen name Dirk Diggler and becomes a legendary figure in the adult entertainment industry, but drugs and ego come to define his rise to stardom. In addition to Wahlberg, Reynolds, and Moore, Boogie Nights also stars John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, and William H. Macy, and the film currently sits at impressive scores of 94% from critics and 89% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Boogie Nights was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards throughout his writing and directing career. Boogie Nights is still among his most famous works now, nearly 30 years later, along with other classics such as Punch-Drunk Love, the 2002 dark romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Emily Watson, and There Will Be Blood, the 2007 period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano. He most recently directed Licorice Pizza, the coming-of-age romance drama starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn, and also has an untitled event film coming next year which is set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, and more.

Has ‘Boogie Nights’ Director Paul Thomas Anderson Ever Won an Oscar?

Despite being nominated for more than 10 Academy Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson has never claimed a trophy. Boogie Nights actually marked his first nomination, which was for Best Writing, and he also received the same nomination two years later for his work penning the script for Magnolia. There Will Be Blood was nominated for three Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Directing, and Best Picture, but failed to win any awards, and Inherent Vice also earned him a writing nomination. Each of his two most recent films, Licorice Pizza and Phantom Thread, were nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, with the former also scoring a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Boogie Nights stars Mark Wahlberg and Julianne Moore and was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Boogie Nights on Max starting September 1.

