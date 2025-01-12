Mark Wahlberg has been cast in a lot of interesting roles during his lengthy career in Hollywood. From an athlete to a gangster, a treasure hunter to an ex-assassin-turned-family man, the actor has transformed himself into every type of character thrown his way. But, there’s usually one main theme - the buff actor typically has at least one scene during which he can show off his hard-earned physique. This may have never been as apparent as in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film, Boogie Nights, in which Wahlberg appeared as a wannabe porn star who was just getting his footing in the business. If you’ve ever wanted to disco with The Family Plan actor, you can head over to Prime Video right now and transport yourself back to the ‘70s with Boogie Nights now streaming.

Landing three Academy Award nominations, Boogie Nights is a must-watch for those who love cinema, are obsessed with the grooviest decade out there, or who just like watching Wahlberg strut around without a shirt on - truly something for everyone. Based on the life of porn actor John Holmes (although very much changed and modified), the movie follows Eddie Adams (Wahlberg), a young man who’s trying to make ends meet after dropping out of high school. Working as a dishwasher at a bustling nightclub, Eddie runs into a successful porn director who helps launch his career. Quickly rising through the ranks of stardom, Eddie - who becomes known as Dirk Diggler - eventually finds himself caught up in a fast-paced life of drugs, sex, and murder.

An All-Star Ensemble

Joining Wahlberg in one of the best movies to come from the tail end of the ‘90s is an incredible cast that includes Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, Burt Reynolds, Heather Graham, and Alfred Molina. Out of the stacked ensemble, two performers nabbed one of the biggest honors that someone in the industry could receive, with Moore and Reynolds nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at the Oscars. On top of that, Anderson nabbed a nod for Best Screenplay. With a 94% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Boogie Nights is tied with Three Kings for Wahlberg’s top-rated project - which is saying a lot for a man with dozens of titles in his repertoire.

If you’re in the mood for bell-bottoms, disco, roller skates, and throwback hairdos, look no further than Prime Video, where Boogie Nights is now streaming.

