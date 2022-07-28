Pack your bags and get your reading done, Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter has announced that it will be dropping in theaters on May 12, 2023. For those of you already ahead of the curve, the release does indeed coincide with Mother’s Day, so if your mom is a fan of the wild antics of the book loving group of women, the movie will be the perfect activity for your celebrations.

Directed by Bill Holderman, the sequel to 2018’s hit comedy Book Club will see the four besties take over Italy as they make moves to go on the wine-filled dream vacation they’ve all been longing for. As we can expect from the friend group, things will get out of hand quickly, leading the women to learn deeply buried secrets about one another as they jet set across the foreign country, hopefully stopping for bowls of pasta along the way.

The original movie introduced us to Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen), and Carol (Mary Steenburgen), four friends who have made it a point to always prioritize their monthly book club - a promise they’ve upheld to one another for 40 years. When the group decides their next read will be Fifty Shades of Grey, things quickly get spicier than they could have ever imagined. Soon, their romantic and personal relationships are put to the test as each woman begins to question their ideas of happiness and sexuality.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter' First Image Shows the Club Headed to Italy

Book Club served as Holderman’s directorial debut and not only is he back to steer the sequel, but he also penned it alongside Erin Simms with both also serving as producers. Along with the fearsome foursome, audiences can expect to see Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, and Craig T. Nelson reprise their roles in the sequel with Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, and Vincent Riotta filling out the ensemble cast. Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, and Andrew Duncan will executive produce the Focus Features film.

Whether you’re getting your own group of close friends together, or treating your mom and her pals to an evening of fine cinema, Book Club 2 is going to be a must-see. Combining the top queens (and some kings) of the industry with sharp, witty dialogue and dropping them in a new country has all the makings of a sequel even better than first. A true *chef’s kiss* if you will. Get your passport ready and catch Book Club 2 in theaters on May 12, 2023. Check out the first film's trailer below.