The first trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter is here, and it’s all things spicy and fun. The clip brings us back to the world of Vivian, Diane, Carol, and Sharon – who are headed to Italy for Vivian’s bachelorette. From getting arrested for teasing a hot cop to exploring new relationships and taking selfies in Rome – the girls are having a lot of fun.

Directed by Bill Holderman from a script he co-wrote with Erin Simms, the highly anticipated sequel follows the quartet of our favorite best friends as they take their book club to Italy for a fun girls' trip. However, when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The returning cast includes Diane Keaton as Diane, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Candice Bergen as Sharon, and Mary Steenburgen as Carol alongside Craig T. Nelson as Bruce Colby, Andy Garcia as Mitchell, and Don Johnson as Arthur aka Vivian’s new fiancé.

The first look of the sequel looks extremely fun and in a similar vein to the original movie. The new twists and turns leave a lot of room for the comedy of errors. In a previous interview with Collider, Johnson revealed of the sequel, “Those girls are tougher than they look. They might kick my ass, but you're going to have fun.” He further went on to profess his fondness for Fonda saying, “Well, I am devoted to Jane Fonda. Had timing and zigs and zags worked out in a different way, we could have been divorced twice by now.”

Image via Focus Features

The 2018 Book Club follows a quartet of lifelong friends who hope to spice up their lives from their usual mundanity. Hence, the group decides to read E.L. James' seductive bestseller Fifty Shades of Grey. With renewed confidence, the four women begin having new romances as well as revisiting past relationships and stick together for the consequences that follow. In the sequel, we’ll see their spirits soaring in new environments as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. With a talented cast and crew and a hilarious first look, The Next Chapter is something to watch out for.

Actors Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, Vincent Riotta, Grace Truly, Adriano De Pasquale, and more, further round up the cast. Holderman, and Simms serve as producers while executive producers include Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, and Andrew Duncan.

Book Club: The Next Chapter will premiere on May 12, 2023. You can check out the new trailer below: