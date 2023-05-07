Five years and one pandemic after Book Club introduced audiences to the heartfelt and hilarious story of four women reconnecting and reinventing their lives while drinking wine and reading Fifty Shades of Grey together, Book Club: The Next Chapter sends that fiercely funny foursome on a new adventure to Italy. The Next Chapter could’ve easily side-stepped the last four years, but instead, it embraces the unique challenges the pandemic posed. It’s not the first “post-pandemic” film to pull from the friend groups rallying behind Zoom to keep sane—Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery most recently tapped into this phenomenon—but it is the first to play up the hilarity of watching an older demographic try to figure it all out together.

When we reunite with Vivian (Jane Fonda), Carol (Mary Steenburgen), Sharon (Candice Bergen), and Diane (Diane Keaton) very little has changed with who they are as people and friends, but each one of them has faced a life-changing situation, ranging from retirement to engagement, to pet loss and heart attacks. Of course, it’s the engagement that really steers the direction of the sequel, as commitment-phobe Vivian and Arthur (Don Johnson) decide to finally tie the knot, prompting the four women to jet off to Italy for the girl’s trip slash bachelorette party of their dreams.

While Vivan and Arthur step into a new phase in their relationship, The Next Chapter does ultimately retread familiar story beats from the first film, particularly with Vivan’s reluctance to give up her freedom. They may be in a committed relationship, but there are clear sticking points for her which Arthur ultimately does accept, just as he did in Book Club. It’s not exactly to the detriment of the script, but it is familiar in the sense that Vivan has passed a point where she’s open or willing to change her relationship boundaries. Despite the fact that Vivan’s story is very much the driving force of the film, it’s actually Carol’s story that proves to be a stand-out, anchored by a very honest performance by Steenburgen.

In the time between the two films, Carol and her husband Bruce (Craig T. Nelson) have faced a number of setbacks. First, her beloved restaurant, like so many in real-life, was forced to close due to the strain of pandemic closures and economic turmoil, and then Bruce spent some time in the hospital due to a heart attack that very nearly killed him. Carol has a tight grip on her emotions and an even tighter grip on Bruce, which puts a noticeable strain on their relationship. That strain is further compounded by a chance encounter with an old cooking school flame, which pushes Carol to reassess several aspects of her life.

Even if the film weren’t set in Italy, relationships and romance are the lifeblood of both Book Club films, but even more so in The Next Chapter. While Vivan wars with her conflicting feelings about marriage and Carol faces her fears, Sharon finds herself swept up in a whirlwind romance with the charming Hugh Quarshie, who helps all of them embrace Italy in new ways, and Diane is forced to let go of her past and look toward her future with Mitchell (Andy Garcia). It’s very entertaining to see how each of the women tackle these relatable life experiences—with humor and not always grace. The Next Chapter may tie things up in a perfect bow by the end, but there’s still a healthy dose of imperfection which makes each character endlessly endearing.

The Book Club universe scratches the same itch that series like Grace and Frankie or films like Moving On or 80 For Brady do—and not just because they all feature unforgettable performances from Jane Fonda. Not only is female friendship the heart and soul of these titles, but they all make a point of saying that women over sixty can still be hot, sexy, and the makers of their own destinies. Too often on screen, and unfortunately in real life too, women reach a certain age and find themselves relegated to the title of “mom” or “grandmother,” and completely stripped of the idea that they can be sexy. While men over forty are still headlining in action-hero roles and wooing their much younger female love interests, women over forty are vanishing from the screen at an alarming rate. Book Club: The Next Chapter may be nothing more than feel-good matinée fodder to most, but for women—of all ages—it’s a little beacon of light in the dark.

Bill Holderman and Erin Simms’ script is oftentimes rather predictable in the way it sets up each plot point, but it never fails to entertain. There are moments that illicit quiet chuckling and full-body laughter, sometimes within the same scene! The drama is quite mild, leaning on situational conflict rather than interpersonal conflict, and the resolutions are always sweet. Their writing caters to each actress’ strengths, allowing their comedic timing and chemistry to flow naturally. A film like The Next Chapter isn’t supposed to be earth-shattering, it’s meant to entertain and it does tenfold.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is a raucously funny movie that will leave audiences ready to grab their gal pals and set off on an adventure to Italy. If they can’t swing the trip, they’ll be grabbing them to see this film again. From the stunning locations to the gorgeous clothes (that are tragically too expensive for most people to shop the look for) the film delivers on a good time.

Grade: B+

Book Club: The Next Chapter arrives in theaters on May 12.