In a youth-obsessed industry, it’s fabulous to see more opportunities for actors who came up at the tail end of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Book Club 2: The Next Chapter sees Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen at the height of their renaissance traveling to Italy for the fun girls trip their characters never had. It’s important to note the characters from the Book Club movies do not match the silly grandma archetype often allotted to older actors. Instead, these roles give these actresses opportunities to discuss the changes that have taken place not only in their careers but also in their bodies.

These Book Club films lend themselves to being a comedic way to convey to a younger generation that there is bravery in aging out loud. Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon, (Candice Bergen), and Carol (Mary Steenburgen) are not afraid when it comes to expressing their opinions and have no fear of being judged because of it. Although Fonda, Bergen, Keaton, and Steenburgen are regarded as some of the screen's greatest comedic actors, each of these women has taken on considerable challenges, tackling a range of serious material that requires a greater level of engagement from viewers. Individually, they have had a wide range of accomplishments, ranging from acting successes to political activism. In working together on these films, though, they enhance each other's strengths, allowing them to excel within this new environment.

What Is 'Book Club' About?

Book Club premiered in 2018, depicting the journey of self-discovery of the four lifelong friends after reading Fifty Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. In an interview with Vudu the film's director, Bill Holderman, who also produced and co-wrote the film, talked about how he developed the story after giving his own mother a copy of the darkly romantic Fifty Shades trilogy. He later discussed this with co-writer Erin Simms, the two began to consider the varying perspectives on aging and how those ideas change during their lifetime. It’s challenging to find spaces that have an open dialogue about what it means to get older, especially for women. As many conversations tend to lean towards a negative viewpoint, it is quite remarkable how Holderman and Simms have provided a platform each woman to display their talents. It's an even more incredbile feat

Who Are the Women of 'Book Club'?

Diane Keaton's career began on stage when she appeared in the original 1968 Broadway production of the musical Hair in 1968. Then in 1972 she starred in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to wide acclaim. The following year, she received her first Academy Award nomination for the role of Annie Hall, which she won for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Since then, she has continued to garner recognition and acclaim with three more Oscar nominations as well as becoming a fashion icon. In recent years her name has become synonymous playing eccentric and semi-awkward characters, as proven in Mad Money and Something's Gotta Give.

The character of Diane is exactly that. Her quirky behavior is best illustrated when her daughters catch her cuddling up to her new boyfriend Mitchell (Andy Garcia) on a pool float. She flings him off into the water and tries to doggy-paddle herself to shore. Or even during their meet cute when she tries to squeeze by him and a plane and just topples on top of him. Keaton perfectly portrays characters who attempt to live free from shame, but are embarrassed by any misstep. Ultimately, Diane discovers that the ones closest to her value her because of her zany and honest personality, not in spite of it.

Jane Fonda’s first film performance was in the 1960 comedy Tall Story, about an insecure college basketball player who contemplates rigging a game in order to earn the money to marry his girlfriend. Her magnetic performance had studios and directors fighting over her almost instantaneously. By 1970 she received her first Oscar nomination of Best Actress in a Leading Role for They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, a gripping tale of a group of desperate individuals who battle it out in an inhumanely grueling dance marathon during the Great Depression. Two years later she won her first Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of a prostitute who finds herself being stalked by a psychopathic killer in Klute.

Fonda knows a thing or two about playing a sexually empowered woman. Whatever the case may be, as a sexy astronaut in Barbarella or a sex toy maker in Grace and Frankie, she's always a treat. As Vivian, she's always in control, that is until she runs into her old lover Arthur (Don Johnson). He disarms her and reminds her that it's okay to be vulnerable. That is where Fonda's skill truly shines. She never goes too big, she holds all of her emotion right on cusp of collapse, never showing more than a lip tremble or teary eye. But she can just as quickly turn up the heat with a steamy glance and tripe to erase any memory of her softer side.

Born to the famous ventriloquist Edgar Bergen, Candice Bergen grew up with an adornment for theatrics. At the age of 11, she began appearing on her father's radio show and was even offered a number of acting roles. As a child, she was not too interested in acting and later attended the University of Pennsylvania to study painting and opera. It was while Bergen was attending college that director Sidney Lumet scouted her and offered her first acting role as Lakey in 1966's The Group. As a result, she became a leading figure in the modeling world and received a great deal of recognition for her acting skills as well.

Much like her character in the hit show Murphy Brown, Bergen's character is a no-holds-barred career woman. Sharon has always put her occupation as a supreme court judge above all romantic endeavors. It is sufficient for her to be alone at night with a glass of wine and her cat. That is until one Christian Grey reignites her inner flame. Nuance goes out the window as she gets down and dirty in the backseat of her car. Bergen remains just as feisty as she was in 1971's Carnal Knowledge. Plus she's got the perfect delivery for zingers lie, "The last time she went on a date she got pregnant."

Originally from Newport, Arkansas, Mary Steenburgen moved to New York in 1972 to pursue her dreams of acting. Her career as an up-and-coming artist was not without challenges, having worked as a waitress for six years. After doing a show at the Manhattan Theater Club, a casting director got her in front of Jack Nicholson to read for Goin' South. Several models and big-name actors competed for the role, but Steenburgen prevailed and was cast in her first feature film. For her third film, Melvin and Howard, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1981.

Steenburgen's Carol is definitely the most cerebral out of the bunch, always looking for the deeper understanding of a situation. She must get down to the root of the problem, investigating where her husband Bruce's (Craig T. Nelson) sex drive as gone. When he shies away from her advances and questions, she does the most logical thing she can think of and puts a Viagra in his beer. Despite her attempts to appear serious, Steenburgen can't help but be hysterical, always gifting the audience with a smile. Best show when performing the same tap routine that she did in her Oscar-winning role in Melvin and Howard, but this time to the music of American rock singer Meatloaf.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen are an iconic set of women. They’ve opened doors for women, not just in the film industry, but in every sense. Simms and Holderman wrote Keaton's and Fonda's characters with them in mind, and quickly tailored Bergen and Steenburgen's characters to them, giving each actress the chance to shine and paying small tributes to their past roles. Each actress is blessed with such talent, but it is their supportive friendship that motivates these women to achieve their goals. That statement runs true not only for their characters, but the actresses themselves.