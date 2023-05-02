The girls are back for a new adventure! Book Club: The Next Chapter is set to hit theaters this weekend and Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive clip from the upcoming sequel. After jump-starting their romantic lives in Book Club when they decide to read Fifty Shades of Grey, this group of dear friends is back together to celebrate the wedding of one of their own by setting off on a whirlwind bachelorette trip to Italy. Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, and Candace Bergen all return to reprise their original roles along with Don Johnson, Andy Garcia, and Craig T. Nelson, while Giancarlo Giannini joins for the sequel.

The new clip, which you can watch down below, deals out a hilarious, classic moment of miscommunication. With a language barrier between the ladies and the locals in Italy, Fonda's Vivian mistakes a police officer for a stripper. Comedy ensues when she encourages him to go ahead and take off his clothes, even though they appear to be in the middle of nowhere.

All of the marketing materials that have been released so far for The Next Chapter — including a trailer that will give you the giggles and a scandalous set of character posters — point toward the Book Club sequel doubling down on everything we loved about the first movie. While there appears to be very little reading going on in the new movie, each of these iconic women is leaning into the confidence they gained from exploring their sexuality in the first movie.

Image Via Focus Features

What to Expect from Book Club: The Next Chapter?

Formerly notoriously single Vivian (Fonda) is set to marry the old flame (Johnson) with whom she rekindled her romance in the first movie and to celebrate such a momentous occasion Steenburgen's Carole suggests they finally take "the fun girls trip they never had." In Italy chaos ensues and "secrets are revealed" leading the ladies on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Book Club: The Next Chapter will see the ladies getting into all sorts of trouble on the romantic countryside, including flirtations with strangers and even a trip to jail. Bill Holderman returns to direct the sequel which he co-wrote with Erin Simms. In addition to writing the script, Holderman and Simms will serve as producers for the feature, while Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, and Andrew Duncan will be executive producers.

Tickets are on sale now for Book Club: The Next Chapter which hits theaters on May 12, making it the perfect rom-com for Mother's Day weekend. You can watch the exclusive clip down below: