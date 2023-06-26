Prepare to reunite with your favorite girls for a fun getaway trip as Book Club: The Next Chapter, is set to make its streaming debut on Peacock this summer. The sequel to the 2018 original brought together its star quartet Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen for another chapter of fun peppered with a little dose of drama. Coming a few weeks after its theatrical release, Book Club: The Next Chapter will be joining Peacock's ever-expanding slate of films on June 30.

Written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, who were both behind the original film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, centers around a group of four women bonded by friendship and a shared passion for literature. While the first film saw them revamp their romantic lives inspired by their reading of the raunchy Fifty Shades of Grey, the sequel added an adventurous spin as the friends decide to jet to Italy for Vivian's (Fonda) destination wedding. It is the first time the foursome gets to see each other physically post-pandemic, and they are prepared to make the most of it. When unexpected twists arise and hidden truths come to light, their vacation takes an exhilarating turn, evolving into an extraordinary cross-country escapade that ultimately strengthens the bond they share.

Compared to the original, Book Club: The Next Chapter received mixed reviews from critics and struggled to match its production cost at the box office. While the original was an outstanding box office hit grossing over $100 million against a $14 million budget, the sequel only managed $27 million from a $20 million production cost. Regardless of the low box office numbers, the film seemed to fare better among audiences, some of who argued that the sequel deserves top points for staying faithful to the characters by revealing deeper layers of their personalities. Collider's Maggie Lovitt seemed to agree in her review where among other things, she praised the film’s hilarity and its clever exploration of the relationship dynamics between the iconic foursome and their respective romantic partners.

Who Else Stars In The Book Club: The Next Chapter?

Book Club: The Next Chapter is fleshed out by an outstanding supporting cast that includes Craig T. Nelson as Bruce, Don Johnson as Arthur, Andy García as Mitchell

Giancarlo Giannini as the Police Chief, Vincent Riotta as Chef Gianni, and Hugh Quarshie as Ousmane. Both Holderman and Simms played double duty as writers and producers with Holderman returning to the director's chair. The film's executive producers include Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, and Andrew Duncan.

Book Club: The Next Chapter will begin streaming on Peacock on June 30. Check out the trailer below: