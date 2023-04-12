We’re one step closer to our next destination in a trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter. The gals are here, the pinot has been poured, and we’re ready to see what trouble they’ll get into on their bachelorette trip to Italy. With Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, and Candace Bergen all reprising their roles from the original 2018 feature, this chapter will not be one to skim over.

Picking up where we last left the group of Fifty Shades of Grey lovers, Vivian (Fonda) and Arthur (Don Johnson) are deep into the stressful trenches of wedding planning when the gals suggest that they travel abroad for one final hurrah before Vivian’s big day. Setting course for a light and fun Italian vacation, the women are unsurprisingly turning heads everywhere they go. Taking advantage of one of the most beautiful countries in the world, the ladies shop til they drop and cozy up to the locals. As Vivian’s wedding day approaches, the tight-knit group celebrates their friend’s final days of singledom while trying to stay out of trouble.

In a recent interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt, franchise star and all-around action hero Johnson shared his excitement for the arrival of the sequel film. While he was tight-lipped about what hijinks the ladies were going to get themselves into this time around, Johnson did open up about his time working alongside Hollywood icon Fonda. Calling the actress “a quality and spectacular human being,” Johnson only furthered our love for the “sharp as a tack” star and advocate who he says can always be counted on to have the entire script memorized.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Book Club 2: The Next Chapter': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Who Else Will Be in Book Club: The Next Chapter?

Also returning to the fold will be Andy García as Diane’s (Keaton) boyfriend Mitchell with Bill Holderman directing. The first movie was Holderman’s directorial debut so it’s great to see a continuation of his vision with The Next Chapter. Pulling things together, the ensemble cast will include Giancarlo Giannini and Craig T. Nelson. Holderman penned the sequel alongside Erin Simms and serves as a producer with Andrew Duncan, Trish Hofmann, Brad Weston, and Enzo Sisti joining as executive producers.

Focus Features’ Book Club: The Next Chapter is set for a release date of May 14 - just in time to grab your friends and their moms to celebrate Mother’s Day with a night at the cinema. Check out the trailer below.