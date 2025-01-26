Among all the tentpole franchise films releasing in 2025, whether it be sequels, superhero flicks, or video game adaptations, the silver screen will also see its fair share of movies adapted from books. From more family-oriented fare, to terrifying Stephen King adaptations, plenty of best-selling novels will be making their way to the big screen (and some for the small screen) for book fans and newcomers alike to enjoy. Here are each of the book adaptations hitting theaters in 2025.

'Dog Man'

January 31, 2025

Image via Dreamworks

Based on the best-selling children's books by Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks' Dog Man is the latest of Pilkey's work to make its way to the big screen, after 2017's Captain Underpants adaptation, also from DreamWorks. Following a hybrid human-dog police officer, Dog Man will see the super cop take on the dastardly feline villain, Petey the Cat, voiced by Pete Davidson. Also starring Isla Fisher (Now You See Me), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings), Stephen Root (Office Space), and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), the animated action-comedy is sure to be a delight for kids and parents alike.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

February 13, 2025

Image via Peacock

It's been nearly nine years since audiences last saw Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones, who is soon returning for her fourth outing, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The fourth film in the Bridget Jones series will follow a widowed Bridget as she navigates life as a single mom, all the while encountering some new potential love interests. The film is also the first in the series to bypass theaters (in the US, at least) in favor of a streaming release on Peacock, but that shouldn't make fans any less excited about what the next chapter in Bridget's story holds.

'The Monkey'

February 21, 2025

Image via NEON

The first of two Stephen King stories seeing the adaptation treatment in 2025 is director Osgood Perkins' follow-up to 2024's breakout horror success, Longlegs, titled The Monkey. The horror-comedy stars Bedlam's Theo James and follows two brothers who've returned to their hometown to confront a killer toy monkey that had been thought to have been destroyed years prior. Tonally quite different from Perkins' previous work, The Monkey looks to do the Stephen King short story justice, all the while offering up a fun time for hardcore horror fans.

'Mickey 17'

March 7, 2025

Image via Warner Bros.

The long-awaited follow-up to Bong Joon-ho's Best Picture-winning Parasite, sci-fi flick Mickey 17 will be adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, Mickey7. The story will focus on Mickey Barnes, a man who applies to be an "expendable" (someone who is perpetually cloned with the purpose of completing dangerous missions) and embarks on a perilous journey to colonize an ice planet. Starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Steven Yeun (Minari), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Mickey 17 is one of 2025's most star-studded affairs, and one of the year's most promising films in general.

'The Electric State'

March 14, 2025

Custom Image by Collider Staff

Yet another sci-fi book adaptation, Netflix's The Electric State adapts Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name and follows an orphaned teenager (Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown) who traverses a dystopian America alongside an eccentric drifter (Chris Pratt) in pursuit of her younger brother. Directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, The Electric State looks to be a fun sci-fi dystopian romp for Netflix, and, hopefully, a faithful adaptation of its source material.

'The Friend'

March 21, 2025

Image via Big Creek Productions

Based on Sigrid Nunez's novel of the same name, The Friend stars Naomi Watts (The Impossible) as a novelist who adopts a Great Dane, previously owned by her late friend/mentor. The film was a hit on the festival circuit, reviewing well out of major festivals such as Telluride, TIFF, and the New York Film Festival, and looks to be a solid drama showcase for the terrific Watts.

'A Working Man'

March 28, 2025

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Director David Ayer and star Jason Statham are uniting for a second time following their 2024 action hit, The Beekeeper, 2025's A Working Man is an adaptation of Chuck Dixon's Levon's Trade, the first novel in Dixon's Levon Cade book series. Written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man follows Levon Cade (Statham), a mysterious construction worker with a special set of skills, who is forced to return to the shadowy world he used to inhabit when his friends' daughter is kidnapped. The film looks like a classic Jason Statham action romp, and will hopefully make for a fun adaptation of Chuck Dixon's novel.

'The Amateur'

April 11, 2025

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, The Amateur is an adaptation of Robert Littell's classic spy thriller of the same name. The film follows Charles Heller (Malek), a CIA cryptographer who is in pursuit of the terrorists responsible for his wife's murder. Also starring Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), and Rachel Brosnahan (Superman), The Amateur is a 90s-esque spy thriller that is sure to please fans of the genre.

'The Life of Chuck'

May 30, 2025

Image via TIFF

The second Stephen King short story adaptation of 2025 is The Life of Chuck, starring Loki star Tom Hiddleston. The film, directed by Mike Flanagan, follows three chapters in the life of an ordinary working man, Charles Krantz (Hiddleston). While both King and Flanagan are more known for their stories of terror, The Life of Chuck is a refreshingly life-affirming and light-hearted tale that will capture the hearts of audiences, as well as do justice to King's work.

'How to Train Your Dragon'

June 13, 2025

Image via NBCUniversal

Serving as both an adaptation of Cressida Cowell's book and a live-action remake of DreamWorks' beloved animation, Dean DeBlois' How to Train Your Dragon will be one of Universal's biggest films of 2025. DeBlois previously directed the original How to Train Your Dragon trilogy (co-directing the first film with The Wild Robot director, Chris Sanders). Also returning from the original films is Gerard Butler's Stoick the Vast, one of the best characters in the trilogy. From the look of the teaser trailer, the film is shaping up to be a very faithful remake, bringing this classic tale to life like never before.

'The Bad Guys 2'

August 1, 2025

Image via DreamWorks Animation

The Bad Guys 2 is the sequel to the 2022 box office hit, The Bad Guys from DreamWorks, which in itself was an adaptation of Aaron Blabey's children's book series. The sequel follows the newly reformed crew as they are forced to return to their shady roots for a heist bigger than anything The Bad Guys have ever faced before. The Bad Guys was a charming romp with beautiful animation and an excellent voice cast, and The Bad Guys 2 seems to offer up another fun animated adventure from the same team.

'Regretting You'

October 24, 2025

The New Mutants director Josh Boone heads up the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, Regretting You. Starring M3GAN's Allison Williams, Regretting You tells a story about a strained mother-daughter relationship as the two navigate all of life's ups and downs in the wake of the loss of a family member. Much like 2024's It Ends with Us, Regretting You is bound to be another crowd-pleasing drama and a faithful adaptation of Hoover's work.

'The Running Man'

November 7, 2025

Image via Jefferson Chacon

An update on a classic Stephen King story, The Running Man stars Glen Powell and comes to us from director Edgar Wright. King's dystopian tale had seen a previous adaptation in 1987's The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which has since become a cult classic among sci-fi enthusiasts. The film is one of the more interesting prospects of 2025, and one to be excited about solely based on the talent involved.

'Wicked: For Good'

November 21, 2025

Image via Universal Pictures

Part two of 2024's smash-hit blockbuster, Wicked, 2025's Wicked: For Good is one of 2025's most anticipated films. The two-parter is an adaptation of the iconic Gregory Maguire novel and, more notably, the immensely popular Broadway musical, following the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West, aka Elphaba, from the perspective of the witch herself, who may not be quite as wicked as the citizens of Oz have been told. The first Wicked film was one of 2024's biggest and most-awarded films, so expectations are quite high for the second half of this iconic story.

'The Housemaid'

December 25, 2025

Image via Oscilloscope

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig returns with The Housemaid, an adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel of the same name. The domestic thriller follows MIllie (Sydney Sweeney), a struggling woman who gets a new lease on life when she becomes a housemaid for a wealthy couple. If it's anything like Paul Feig's last thriller, 2018's A Simple Favor, the film is bound to be a fun time.

'The Woman in Cabin 10'

TBD

Netflix's psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, is an adaptation of Ruth Ware's novel about a travel writer who gets wrapped up in a gruesome conspiracy while traveling on a cruise liner. The film stars Hannah Waddingham (The Fall Guy), Keira Knightley (Atonement), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle).

'Highest 2 Lowest'

TBD

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Based on King's Ransom by Ed McBain, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest also serves as a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic, High and Low. The remake has an all-star cast, including Denzel Washington (Malcolm X), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), A$AP Rocky (Dope), and Ice Spice, in her feature acting debut.

'People We Meet on Vacation'

TBD

Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation makes its way to the big screen in Brett Haley's latest film. The adaptation follows Alex (Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader), two polar opposites who just so happen to be best friends. The two friends don't see each other often, but always make time for a week-long summer vacation together, until one summer that changes everything. The Netflix romance