Plenty of movies have been adapted for books, and it seems to be accelerating as more producers are looking at source material for scripts. Sometimes, it's obvious when a movie has been adapted from a book; other times, it isn't until the credits roll, that a research dive takes a movie fan right to the book, or an actor points it out. Take for example, Anne Hathaway asking the audience on a recent episode of The Tonight Show if anyone had read the book that The Idea of You was based on. She didn't receive any answers. Not everyone gets a chance to read the book before the movie.

There are so many books out there that haven't gotten a chance to be adapted for a movie yet. Not all books are necessarily worthy of a movie adaptation because the plot, characters, and even the world they are in might not translate well to the screen. Books adapted for the screen have something a little extra going for them, whether it is the characters, the plot, or themes that would resonate well with audiences in movie theaters.

10 'What Moves the Dead'

by T. Kingfisher

Image via Tor Nightfire

Even though The Last Of Us season one has finished, fungus is still in the public consciousness, so it's a great time for a movie adaptation of What Moves The Dead, Ursula Vernon's (under the pen name T. Fisher) 2022 horror novella. The novella is a retelling of Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, which was adapted recently into a hit television show for Netflix by Mike Flanagan. War veteran Alex Easton receives word that their best friend from childhood, Madeline Usher, is dying. They travel to the Usher's family home and finds it covered with fungal growth, and surrounded by lethargic hares. In desperation to help Madeline and her brother, Roderick, Easton throws themselves into an investigation to determine what is causing the Ushers' maladies.

What Moves the Dead is similar to The Fall of the House of Usher, in which Mike Flanagan embraces the Poe aesthetic, but Vernon makes it her own spin of Gothic horror, set in the fictional country of Gallacia. It is an extremely creepy and unsettling read, especially with Vernon's descriptions of the death and decay that surrounds the Usher house. The novella's plot is gripping from beginning to end, and Alex Easton is a charming main character who is worth rooting for. Ultimately, Vernon's creation of this harrowing world ruled by fungi deserves to be brought to life through film.

9 'The Eyes and The Impossible'

by Dave Eggers

Image via Knopf Books for Young Readers

Screenwriter and novelist Dave Eggers, best known for The Circle, has taken up writing children's literature for the past couple of years. One of his latest children's books, The Eyes and The Impossible, illustrated by Shawn Harris, is about a dog named Johannes, who is the "Eyes" of the beloved seaside park. He reports back what he sees to the three Bison, who are the elders of this thriving animal community. However, things are changing for Johannes and his friends, who are starting to witness shifts in their environment, including more humans and big buildings.

Books like The Eyes and The Impossible are fit for adapting into animated features. Harris' illustrations are stunning with their glowing colors showcasing the beauty of nature. Eggers does a good job of creating a poetic tale of animals which is just about as intriguing as Animal Farm, without politics, and doesn't project a humanistic gaze onto the animals. There aren't anthropomorphic animals, which makes the story stand out from some of its contemporaries. Eggers' characters are just animals, plain and simple. What makes this children's book appealing for a movie is that it wouldn't just be for the kids; adults would also enjoy seeing a tale told through the perspective of a dog.

8 'Girls To The Front: The True Story Of The Riot Grrrl Revolution'

by Sara Marcus

Image via Harper Perennial

Musician and writer Sara Marcus’ nonfiction book about how the Riot Grrrl movement started is one of the best forms of documentation to-date about this influential subculture within the underground punk scene. Girls To The Front: The True Story Of The Riot Grrrl Revolution dives into the evolution of Riot Grrrl movement from underground punk shows in basements to the formation of iconic bands like Bratmobile. As a musician, Marcus adds her own personal connection to riot grrrl music and looks at both the positives and negatives of Riot Grrrl from a historical context.

Musical documentaries have been having a moment in recent years with films, such as The Beatles: Get Back and Little Richard: I Am Everything. So, it only makes sense to include a movie adaptation of Girls To The Front in that mix. Sara Marcus’ personal connection with the riot grrrl ‘revolution’ would add an intimate perspective to a documentary. Plus, there are only a few documentaries like Not Bad for a Girl that explore the riot grrrl music scene.

7 'Convenience Store Woman: A Novel'

by Sayaka Murata

Image via Grove Press

Convenience Store Woman, written by Sayaka Murata, and translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori, is one of those novels where the main character is extremely relatable. Keiko Furukura is a 36-year-old woman who lives in Tokyo, and she doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life. However, she fits in as an employee of Smile Mart. Finding solace in her job, Keiko faces a dilemma as her family pressures her to marry and find better work, which goes against her desires.

Murata’s deadpan humor throughout the novel is what would make this novel a good contender for a movie adaptation. Many critics and readers have called this novel “quirky” and “strange,” but these characteristics make this novel an effective comedic tale. Keiko’s perspective on life would easily resonate with anyone who doesn’t like to conform to society’s expectations.

6 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane'

by Neil Gaiman

Image via William Morrow

The Ocean at the End of the Lane isn't quite like Neil Gaiman's other novels; it pulses with magical surrealism. The novel opens with a man who is attending a funeral. He reflects on his relationship with his neighbor, Lettie Hempstock, a young girl who believes that the lake near her house is an ocean. After a horrific incident, a supernatural being unwantedly enters the narrator's life and starts tormenting him and his family. With Lettie's help, the narrator tries to stop these horrific events which keep happening to him.

Hollywood isn't a stranger to adapting Neil Gaiman's works. Many of Gaiman's books have been made into either movies or television shows. However, this hasn't been the case for his book, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, which has only been adapted into a stage play. It's a different coming-of-age story, as it plays with themes of childhood and adulthood, along with the idea of memories.

5 'Olga Dies Dreaming'

by Xochitl Gonzalez

Image via Flatiron Books

Olga Dies Dreaming, one of the best books of 2022, takes a close look at the American dream through the perspective of Olga, a young Puerto Rican-American who is living her dream of working as a wedding planner in New York City, and her brother, Pedro "Pieto," who is a congressional representative. Pedro and Olga's mother, Blanca, left her children in the care of her husband, in order to join a cause, and they didn't fully understand their mother's reasons for abandoning them.

A TV show, starring Aubrey Plaza as Olga and Ramón Rodríguez as Pieto, was in the works, but it was unfortunately not picked up by Hulu. Olga Dies Dreaming has the potential to be made into a great movie adaptation with the right cast and director. While the plot is engaging, Gonzalez's characters are what gives this book life through the complex family dynamics and relationships. It would be in the movie's best interest to have a cast of all-star actors. It would be great to see actors from the Hulu cast sign up for a movie adaptation.

4 'Eat the Rich'

by Sarah Gailey (Author), Pius Bak (Illustrator)

Image via BOOM! Studios

Eat the Rich, by Sarah Gailey, is one of those graphic novels that is hard to put down. In a matter of 128 pages, Gailey's writing and Pius Bak's pop art-like illustrations tell the frantic tale of Joey, who is visiting her boyfriend's family for the summer. As Joey meets Astor's family and estate staff, she becomes uneasy and discovers that there is a very dark side to this rich lifestyle.

Eat-the-rich movies are pretty trendy at the moment, and many are similar to The Menu, a thriller that examines the rich (and foodie culture) through a social commentary lens. Eat the Rich would be one of those films with a similar vibe. An adaption of this graphic novel as a thriller is a no-brainer, considering its fast-paced plot and intriguing characters who are willing to "go there" without hesitation. Mike White would be a perfect director for this film, as Eat the Rich aligns itself very well with the aesthetic of The White Lotus.

3 'Night of the Living Rez'

by Morgan Talty

Image via Tin House

Morgan Talty's Night of the Living Rez is one of the best short story collections of 2022. Talty, who is a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation, writes twelve fictional stories about the Penobscot community. Each story is memorable, and the characters are vivid. The situations they are put through test themselves and their families as they deal with tragedies and setbacks.

Short stories are a great basis for movie adaptations. Talty's stories are beautifully told in a way which will resonate with a larger audience beyond those in the literary world. More Native American representation is needed in film, and Reservation Dogs is a testament to how powerful Indigenous representation is in Hollywood. An adaptation of Night of the Living Rez would be a wonderful collection of stories in which Indigenous voices could be heard.

2 'The Art Thief'

by Michael Finkel

Image via Knopf

The Art Thief is a 2023 non-fiction book by Michael Finkel, who also wrote True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa and The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit. Finkel tells the story of Stéphane Breitwieser, a master art thief who lives to free art from their "prisons." He collects his stolen artworks and puts them in a room where he can admire them. However, Breitwieser's obsession with stealing art creates a rift between him and his girlfriend, who asks him to stop. Breitwieser just wants to keep going, even if it means putting himself at risk.

The true crime genre is a popular one in TV and movies and some might say it is over-saturated. There's always room for another art thief. While this is a non-fiction book, it would be best to be adapted into a thriller based on a true story. Breitwieser's story is an interesting one, and Finkel doesn't criminalize him. Breitwieser is the hero in The Art Thief, which is why it would make sense for a movie adaptation of this book that would best work as a heist thriller with a bit of a twist from the thief's direct perspective.

1 'Pet'

by Akwaeke Emezi

Image via Make Me a World

Akwaeke Emezi's first young adult novel, Pet, is one of those stories that doesn't leave the reader; it stays connected to their soul. Jam, a Black transgender girl, lives in a utopia called Lucille, a place where monsters don't exist. Jam and her friend, Redemption, haven't had to deal with any hardships, crime, or violence. One day, Jam cuts her finger on her mother's painting and a monster comes out of the painting. As Jam deals with having a monster in her life, she discovers that there is something sinister haunting Redemption.

Pet is speculative fiction at its best, and it would make an excellent book to adapt into a movie. There are so many themes within Pet that make it so timely. Emezi creates this utopian world where everything isn't quite what it seems, and that in itself makes for excellent world-building. A director could easily work with Emezi to continue to build on this world within the movie adaptation. Lastly, Jam and Redemption are lovable characters, and they deserve to have their stories told on the big screen.

NEXT: 10 Best Books Like 'Daisy Jones & The Six'