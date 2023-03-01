To secure his spot on Tatooine, Boba Fett has to face a whole bunch of dangerous criminals and bounty hunters.

When Boba Fett (portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch in film and by Temuera Morrison on television) was first introduced on-screen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, fans recognized him as a villain. However, the recent show The Book of Boba Fett has changed perspectives on him, now portraying Fett as a man of honor. In his new show, Fett acts as a hero and has his own set of villains.

These villains all work against Fett and his plan to take power on Tatooine. They might also work against Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a major ally to Fett and the star of The Mandalorian. Some of these villains, such as Krrsantan, eventually become allies to Fett.

10 Kaba Baiz

Kaba Baiz owed a significant individual some money, leading to a high bounty on him. This bounty was picked up by Din Djarin, who located Baiz on Glavis Ringworld. Baiz refused to join Din, leading to the Mandalorian killing him.

After reuniting Grogu with surviving Jedi, Din continued to work with the Bounty Hunters’ Guild. However, villains such as Baiz made certain jobs more difficult for Din. Baiz attempted to deceive Din into believing he wasn’t the one in the bounty. Baiz’s men attacked Din, revealing Baiz as the true boss.

9 The Sarlacc

The Sarlacc was a large, dangerous creature that fed on anything that fell into its pit. Shortly before the death of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett accidentally fell into the pit, getting devoured by the Sarlacc. If not for his beskar armor, Fett would have been slowly eaten alive, though he managed to escape.

Although he escaped, the Sarlacc greatly weakened Fett. He was also forced to leave behind his armor, which he would later work hard to track down. The Sarlacc was a huge enemy of Fett, representing a great failure for the former bounty hunter. Eventually, Fett returned to the Sarlacc to finish it off, once and for all.

8 The Sand Beast

The Sand Beast was a six-limbed monster that lived underneath the sands of Tatooine. While he was a captive of Tusken Raiders, Boba Fett unexpectedly discovered the Beast while digging. The Beast rose and killed the Rodian prisoner next to Fett. Still chained up, Fett managed to fight the Beast and defeat it, proving his worth to the Tuskens.

Of all the villains that Fett battles throughout the series, the Sand Beast is among the most challenging. Its massive size and strength almost overpower Fett. However, Fett prevails. The defeat of the Beast marks the beginning of good relations between Fett and the Tuskens.

7 The Kintan Striders

The Kintan Striders were a biker gang that operated on Tatooine shortly after the fall of the Empire. The gang raided moisture farms, taking what they pleased and causing lots of trouble for the planet’s residents. Soon, the gang had a run-in with Boba Fett and began to cause trouble for him.

Fett did wipe out the gang. However, when his Tusken village is destroyed, and the Tuskens are killed, the symbol of the gang is painted in the ruins. This leads Fett to believe that the Kintan Striders are behind the attack, growing his anger toward them. This villainous gang needed to be dealt with.

6 Krrsantan

Krrsantan was a bounty hunter who the Twins hired to assassinate Boba Fett. Krrsantan executed a plan to do this, becoming a villain to Fett. However, his plan ultimately fails, and he is captured. Instead of killing Krrsantan, Fett offered him employment. Krrsantan agreed, turning him from a villain to an ally.

Krrsantan’s first appearance on-screen gives him a dark, menacing look. He enjoys a good fight and partakes in a few throughout the show. His assassination attempt on Fett is brutal, as he physically overpowers Fett and nearly kills him.

5 The Hutt Twins

The death of Jabba the Hutt created a power vacuum on Tatooine, one that his cousins, the Twins, wished to take control of. The Twins became villains of Boba Fett as he attempted to take power. When the Twins learned of Fett’s plan, they sent Krrsantan to assassinate him. Krrsantan failed, and the Twins gave up their claim of Tatooine.

The Twins believed Tatooine was theirs instead of Fett's, making them villains early on. In fact, fans believe that the Twins will serve as the show's main villains until they decide to leave and are replaced by an even greater threat to Fett’s throne.

4 The Majordomo

The Twi’lek Majordomo for the mayor of Mos Espa, is a sly villain. He speaks to Boba Fett on the mayor’s behalf, often telling Fett things he doesn’t want to hear. When Fett attempts to confront the mayor about an assassination attempt on his life, the Majordomo refuses to let Fett visit the mayor, and flees the scene. He is later captured and questioned.

The Majordomo proved that he was deceitful, attempting to prevent Fett from achieving his goals. When Fett demanded a tribute from the mayor, the Majordomo simply gave Fett an excuse as to why there was none. When Fett tried to visit the mayor, the Majordomo attempted to talk Fett out of it. He then fled in a speeder and made Fett’s forces chase after him.

3 Mok Shaiz

Mok Shaiz served as the mayor of Mos Espa shortly after the death of Jabba the Hutt. He used this opportunity to offer his territory to the Pyke Syndicate. However, Boba Fett had claimed this territory as his own, a claim that Shaiz refused to recognize. Shaiz then worked to eliminate Fett. This ultimately failed, and Shaiz was executed.

Shaiz proved to be a great villain to Fett, as he attempted to remove Fett from power and work with the Pykes' criminal empire instead. Several attempts were made on Fett’s life, and when those failed, Shaiz and the Pykes conducted a war in Mos Espa. Fett eventually came out on top, defeating these enemies and bringing peace.

2 The Pyke Boss

The Pyke Syndicate was a criminal empire that sought to operate on Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt. Once Boba Fett attempted to claim Mos Espa, the Pyke Boss started a war against him. The Boss also hired bounty hunter Cad Bane to kill Fett, who was unsuccessful. Eventually, the Pykes lost the war, and the Pyke Boss was killed, ending their operations on Tatooine.

The fight between Fett and the Pykes becomes the central conflict of the show. Once a power vacuum is created in Mos Espa, the Pyke Syndicate moves in to take advantage. It then turns the mayor and several powerful families against Fett as a war in the city begins. Fett comes out victorious, eliminating the villainous Syndicate and killing its boss on Tatooine.

1 Cad Bane

Cad Bane’s long history goes back to The Clone Wars. After the fall of the Empire, Bane was employed by the Pyke Syndicate to help take power in Mos Espa. However, a long-time rival of Bane, Boba Fett, stepped in the way of this plan. After many attempts to kill Fett failed, the Pykes hired Bane to finish the job. Bane then became Fett’s biggest rival in the show.

In the final episode of the show, a climactic duel takes place between Fett and Bane. This duel is a symbol of good versus evil; Fett wants peace and honor in Mos Espa, while Bane only cares about the Pykes’ criminal operations flowing through the city. The villain Bane is killed in the duel, allowing Fett to prevail and retake his city.

