Last week The Book of Boba Fett packed a lot of big surprises and exciting moments for Star Wars fans into one episode. But, one of the biggest surprises was the live-action debut of a fan-favorite bounty hunter, Cad Bane. Now, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account, fans are getting a character poster for the feared bounty hunter.

Cad Bane has been a fan-favorite villain since he first appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, voice by Corey Burton. Burton would also voice the character in his appearances in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett. Cad Bane is recognizable from his big red eyes and blue skin, a trademark of the Duros — a race of aliens in the Star Wars universe. His silhouette is also instantly recognizable to his fans as he is always seen wearing his iconic wide-brimmed hat on his head with breathing tubes attached to his neck.

In the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Cad Bane does not have a lot of screen time, but he makes good use of the time he does have. In the show, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is fighting for control of the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt against the Pyke Syndicate, a spice cartel. In anticipation of an all-out war, Fett starts preparing by gathering numbers to fight, one of them being The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), who then attempts to recruit his friend Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). However, before Vanth can decide whether to join or not, Bane shows up in his town, walking in from the empty desert. Bane offers Vanth a bribe to stay neutral in the conflict, but he refuses. They then proceed to have a classic western cowboy fast draw duel, with Bane coming out as the winner and walking back into the dessert.

Cad Bane and Boba Fett have a long history in the Star Wars universe. Bane was actually mentored by Boba’s father, Jango Fett, in the ways of being a bounty hunter. He would then go on to return the favor by training Boba Fett after Jango died. The two even worked together in a few episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. However, it is fair to say that the two are no longer on good terms.

The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett airs this Wednesday only on Disney+. Check out the all-new character poster below:

