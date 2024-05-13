The Big Picture Amy Sedaris will guest star as an eccentric therapist and a big fan of Kelsey Grammer's character on the next season of Frasier

The second season of Frasier is currently filming, with original cast member Peri Gilpin set to recur as Frasier's friend Roz Doyle.

Amy Sedaris, known for her roles in Strangers With Candy and The Mandalorian, will bring her unique charm to the iconic sitcom.

Frasier Crane will hear Amy Sedaris a-callin' on the next season of Frasier. Variety reports that Sedaris will guest star as an admirer of the titular doc. The second season of Paramount+'s revival of the iconic 1990s sitcom is now filming.

Sedaris will play Doc Stathos, an eccentric municipal therapist who works with Boston's firefighters - including Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). This brings her into Frasier's orbit - and it just so happens that she's a big fan of Kelsey Grammer's celebrity shrink from his days as a TV host. This casting news comes on the heels of the announcement that the new season of the revived sitcom has begun filming, and that original Frasier supporting player Peri Gilpin will recur as Frasier's friend and former radio producer Roz Doyle, a role she returned to for last year's first-season finale. The series also stars Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and Nicholas Lyndhurst, and follows Frasier's attempts to reconnect with his son in Boston after a period of estrangement.

Who is Amy Sedaris?

The sister of humorist and writer David Sedaris, Sedaris was a member of Chicago's Second City comedy troupe, and broke out playing "boozer, user, and loser" Jerri Blank on the satirical sitcom Strangers With Candy. She has appeared in a number of films, including Maid in Manhattan, Elf, Jennifer's Body, Chef, and The Boss Baby: Family Business. She also lent her voice to the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, where she played the title character's ex-girlfriend and agent Princess Caroline. Recently, she has recurred as oddball Tattooine mechanic Peli Motto on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and starred in the films Ghosted, Theater Camp, and Somebody I Used to Know. An avid crafter and chef, Sedaris has published two books on crafts and home entertaining, and hosted the surreal crafting-themed sketch comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris on truTV for three seasons.

Frasier was created by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier's second season is currently filming; no release date has yet been released. The complete first season of the revival series is now available to watch on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.