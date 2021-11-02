Heads up, Star Wars fans, it looks like there is a new face in town — or a galaxy far, far away, that is. Along with the new trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett came a new addition to the upcoming show's cast, which eagle-eyed fans spotted almost instantly: Jennifer Beals. The actress also confirmed her casting in a tweet responding to the news this week, saying, "So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family... The little kid in me is jumping up and down."

Beals is currently starring in the Showtime revival series The L Word: Generation Q, which she also executive produces. Little information has been released regarding her The Book of Boba Fett character, though by the looks of her appearance in the new trailer, she will be playing a Twi'lek.

The Star Wars series, which will officially serve as a spin-off from The Mandalorian, follows fan-favorite character Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, and his fellow mercenary Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, as they navigate the shadier side of Tatooine, attempting to gain control of the area once ruled over by Jabba the Hutt. The series will function as a space-style crime drama, exploring a darker side of the Star Wars universe.

The series is executive produced by Robert Rodriguez, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Rodriguez will also be directing several episodes, along with Favreau, Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Much of the plot, as well as the full cast, have yet to be released.

The Book of Boba Fett will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 29. Check out Beals' response to the casting announcement below:

