Any self-respecting fan of The Book of Boba Fett knows that the episode doesn't end once the credits begin to roll. Like its Disney+ predecessor The Mandalorian, the onscreen action is always followed by a slideshow of concept art, showing the evolution of ideas that eventually did (or didn't) make it to the small screen. For those who don't want to pause every 10 seconds, the official Star Wars Twitter account has released high-resolution stills of "Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm," which illustrate the highlights of the episode.

The concept art includes one of the more dynamic shots in the entire episode. The piece illustrates Boba's Firespray gunship bearing down on the Nikto speeder bike gang responsible for the death of the Tusken tribe in "The Streets of Mos Espa."

There are also two images set within The Sanctuary, the upscale cantina owned and operated by the elegant and mysterious Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals). One shows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) arriving at the cantina in search of Wookiee gun-for-hire Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones). The other shows Krrsantan himself, engaged in a brutal physical altercation with a group of Trandoshans. In trying to talk Krrsantan down, Fwip mentions his time in the gladiatorial pits — a reference to his comic book past. While this might seem reason enough for him to pick a fight now, it actually goes much deeper than that: Trandoshans are known Wookiee hunters. This was also briefly alluded to in Chapter 1, when the head of the Trandoshan family, Dokk Strassi (Robert Rodriguez) offers Boba Fett a Wookiee pelt as tribute.

One of the highlights of "The Gathering Storm" was the time dedicated to Boba Fett's partnership with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Audiences already knew prior to the series premiere that he saved her life, and the first three episodes showed her willingness to stick by him despite his occasionally questionable choices. The released concept art includes the moment Fennec helps Boba dive back into the Sarlacc pit in search of his armor, showing that this support of his strange ideas was present from day one.

Another feature of the episode was the way it allowed Boba and Fennec to sit down and talk, to smooth out their motivations, and iron out the details of the partnership. It left no doubt that the two of them have been full partners in this venture from day one, no matter who is nominally on the throne. These conversations, all held by the fireside on the dunes, are also rendered beautifully in the released artwork.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney+.

