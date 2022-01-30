It's time for a crossover! The fifth chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, aptly titled "The Return of The Mandalorian," saw the return of everyone's favorite bounty hunter-turned-reluctant guardian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). The episode was a well of Star Wars lore infused with a healthy dose of prequels nostalgia. As they've done for episodes past, the Star Wars Twitter account has released high-resolution images of the concept art that illustrates the series end credits.

The two highlights of the episode for many were likely seeing the Darksaber put into action by its new wielder at last, and the extensive scenes set in and around the N1 Starfighter, which first appeared in The Phantom Menace. Perhaps because of this, it is on these elements the concept art is focused.

Early on in the episode, it is shown that despite having won the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, Din Djarin still struggles to wield it, and in taking down a bounty injures himself in the process. When he finds the two surviving members of his Mandalorian covert — Paz Vizla (Tait Fletcher/Rich Cetrone) and The Armorer (Emily Swallow) — he is struggling to walk and is aided by Vizla. Something the latter likely came to regret later.

The Darksaber, the Armorer tells them, was first forged by Tarre Vizla, a man who was both Jedi and Mandalorian. Paz feels as though the blade is his by right, and challenges Din to a duel for the right to carry it. The concept art shows the duel between the two men — held on a railingless walkway, because one of the consistent features of Star Wars, in all its forms, is the blatant OHSA violations.

Despite the nerve-wracking choice of location to establish a new Mandalorian base, on the substrata of a space station, the actual station itself is a rather beautiful work of sci-fi architecture, which the concept art illustrates in great detail. Though visuals are often subject to change between concept and execution, it appears the team stayed rather close to the artwork in this particular case.

After Din is cast out of the covert for having removed his helmet, he makes his way to Tatooine to reunite with Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), who claims to have a new ship for him. Fans of The Phantom Menace were treated to not only the N1 Starfighters used by the Royal Naboo Guard, but also an extremely dynamic sequence of Din flying it through the Boonta Eve racing grounds — a course once flown by a 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) in a homemade racing pod.

With all the focus on Din in Chapter 5, the episode was missing series star Temuera Morrison. Boba Fett did not go wholly unrepresented however, as the episode ended with his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) approaching Din and asking for his support in their upcoming fight. The concept art shows Shand hiding in the shadows, likely right as Peli is assuring Din that she had Fennec thrown out. Not that anyone in the galaxy has ever successfully told Fennec Shand what she could and couldn't do.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney+

