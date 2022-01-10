The Book of Boba Fett has released some new character posters for fans to gaze at while they await this week’s new episode. With these new images, we get a closer look at some of the new-to-the-series characters that surround the legacy of the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter-turned-daimyo.

First, we have a picture of Black Krrsantan, a wookiee with a long Star Wars history. In the photo, Black Krrsantan is wearing a bandolier, similar to the one Chewbacca sportsm and at the shoulder, the utility belt comes together with a large, gold, decorated shield complete with spikes. To complete the look, he wears a long piece of dreaded fur held together at the bottom by a golden ring-like clasp.

Though he may be new to The Book of Boba Fett, Black Krrsantan has been shaking things up in the galaxy far, far away for a long time. A brutal, but masterful fighter, Black Krrsantan was a champion pit fighter in several Star Wars comics, complete with literal brass knuckles, before becoming a bounty hunter for Jabba the Hutt. While working for Jabba, Black Krrsantan’s path crossed with the likes of Obi Wan Kenobi, with whom he scuffled. His path has also previously crossed with Boba Fett when Fett was tasked by Darth Vader with tracking down Luke Skywalker after he destroyed the Death Star. Vader requested at this time that Krrsantan would find him an agent, Cylo - IV, who had information that Vader was after.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'The Book of Boba Fett': How Chapters 1 and 2 Expand the Tusken Raider Culture

Krrsantan even tangled with the crew aboard the Millennium Falcon, hoping to capture Skywalker himself. After a round of fisticuffs with a poisoned Chewie, it looked like Krrsantan would complete his plan to abduct Skywalker. But, when C-3P0 started to get in the way, Krrsantan punched the droid, only to be electrocuted due to the metal in his knuckles. After this, Krrsantan worked for Vader a bit more and that just about brings us to his role in The Book of Boba Fett. Now working for the Hutt twins, Krrsantan will certainly prove to be a force to be reckoned with as Fett attempts to keep what he sees as his.

That brings us to our next character poster: the twin cousins of Jabba the Hutt leaning in towards each other and looking cunningly off to the side. The sister is holding a fan in the photo, and in the latest episode we saw her holding the same fan to her face as she whispered her hot takes to her brother. While the brother does the talking, it looks like the sister may be more in control. The pair backed off on Fett during their first meeting, but this certainly won’t be the last time we hear from them or their muscle wookiee.

Finally, the last character poster released today shows us two of the Tusken Raiders that Fett is becoming friendly with. In the foreground, we see the raider who appears to be the clan’s chief, decked out in typical Tusken apparel, but also adorned with a giant necklace complete with razor sharp teeth — presumably from some not-so-lucky enemies. Behind him, another Raider stands, tightly holding a gaderffii, or gaffi stick, ready to defend his people.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett drop every Wednesday on Disney+. Check out the all-new character posters below:

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

'The Book of Boba Fett': Boba's Survival in the Sarlacc Pit, Explained Survival ain't pretty.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email