The sands of Tatooine have been disturbed once again, as Disney has released another set of character posters to accompany the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Each week, new posters have been released highlighting key characters in the journey of the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter, and now, three new, sand-orange posters have appeared, showing off some faces that may prove to be fan favorites.

The first, and perhaps the most memorable, shows off Danny Trejo’s unnamed rancor keeper, who appeared with the Hutt twins when they offered Boba Fett a rancor as penance for their disagreement in episode two. Trejo has appeared in a number of director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez’s past projects — including all three From Dusk till Dawn films, one of which also stars Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison — so it shouldn’t exactly be a surprise to see him show up in Rodriguez’s Star Wars project, but it’s a delight nonetheless. And it looks like we may be seeing more of him in future episodes, if Boba’s intention to train the rancor is of any indication.

The second poster is maybe the most confusing of the bunch, showing off Stephen Root’s Lortha Peel, the water trader who pleaded with Boba Fett to take care of the street gang stealing his inventory. (A gang which Fett would go on to recruit as his muscle, in keeping with Star Wars’ recent “accidental adoptive father” trope.) Peel shows up in only a small portion of the episode, but given that he is responsible for introducing Fett to his newly-adopted gang of space punks, perhaps he does deserve a poster of his own.

Image via Disney+

The third poster, then, rightly shows off two members of Boba’s new family security team, who were responsible for chasing down the mayor’s Majordomo (David Pasquesi) on their candy colored speeders in last week’s episode. Drash (played by Sophie Thatcher of Yellowjackets fame) stands just behind Skad (Jordan Bolger), who stares out at viewers with his cybernetic eye, proving that the space punks may be more useful to Boba’s story than audiences initially thought.

With Disney still keeping its Star Wars secrets tightly under wraps, audiences have no idea whether these characters will continue to matter to Boba Fett’s story. But it seems like only important characters — like the Hutt twins and Carey Jones’s Black Krrsantan — have been given the poster treatment thus far, so it may serve fans well to keep their eyes peeled for these four faces as new episodes continue to roll out.

The Book of Boba Fett, also starring Ming-Na Wen, is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays. Check out the all-new posters below:

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

