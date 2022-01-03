Last week, The Book of Boba Fett, a long-awaited Star Wars series centering the fan-favorite bounty hunter, made its debut on Disney+. Now, in preparation for the series' second, the show’s official Twitter account has revealed two new character posters to excite fans.

The new posters feature characters brand-new to the Star Wars universe, highlighting the Majordomo to the "mayor" of Mos Espa (David Pasquesi) and Madame Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals). The Majordomo, a new twi'lek character, is featured in the series when he comes to pay tribute to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), when Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) expect to be visited by the yet unseen Mok Shaiz, mayor of the Tatooine city of Mos Espa. Instead, they are visited by the Majordomo, who then asks for tribute for the mayor instead. When they then refuse to pay a tribute, the Majordomo gives the pair a thinly veiled threat before exiting.

Garsa is another Twi’lek and the owner of the Sanctuary, a cantina in Mos Espa visited by Boba and Fennec. Boba Fett visited her to introduce himself and to assure her that her business would continue to thrive under his new empire, and Garsa expressed her gratitude to him, paying her dues by filling his helmet with credits.

RELATED: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Why You Recognize That Torture Droid’s VoiceThe Book of Boba Fett follows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they attempt to fill the power vacuum in the criminal underworld of the planet Tatooine, following the death of Jabba The Hutt. Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character since he first appeared in The Star Wars Holiday Special back in 1978, and has since been the subject of many comic books, novels, and video games, but this new show is the first time the character has taken center stage in live-action. Fennec Shand also gets her spot in the limelighy, initially a one-off character created for The Mandalorian who quickly became a fan favorite in her own right, even appearing in animated form in The Bad Batch.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays only on Disney+. Check out the all-new character posters below:

