Now that's what we call a Machete order. On January 12, actor Danny Trejo made his first trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, appearing in The Book of Boba Fett's third episode "The Streets of Mos Espa." The episode, like the rest of the season so far, was written by Jon Favreau and directed by executive producer Robert Rodriguez who has collaborated with Trejo for years on projects, including both the Spy Kids and Machete franchises.

Trejo's character arrives just past the mid-point of the episode, coming into Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) employ as a Rancor Keeper and trainer. At the moment it's unclear whether his character will be a regular presence around the palace, but given Boba's desire to learn to ride the Rancor, that seems likely. Though Trejo's character remains nameless — at least for now — he and Fett do have a rather heartwarming conversation about the nature of Rancors, a creature many might remember from Return of the Jedi and more recently The Bad Batch. He tells Boba that contrary to their fierce natures and reputations, they can be raised to be loving creatures. Though the audience has yet to see it, there is probably some longstanding truth to this, since any who remember the Rancor fight in Return of the Jedi also remember the devastation of Rancor keeper Malakili when his charge was killed.

One thing that The Book of Boba Fett prides itself on is its use of practical effects and creatures over digital ones. The Rancor is no exception, as seen in Trejo's picture from the set. In the image, Trejo poses in costume alongside Morrison. Behind them sits the Rancor, or rather the Rancor's head, mounted on what looks like an arm of some sort.

According to a behind-the-scenes photograph published on the official Star Wars website, the initial plan for the Rancor effect was to put an actor in a suit. Besides losing the size and scale of the creature that we now know, camera tests showed that this effect was less than desirable, and the team chose to use a puppet instead. Despite technology coming a long way since 1983, the team at The Book of Boba Fett appears to have gone for an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach. Then again, they did have the advantage of the previous generation's trial-and-error when it came to giving practical effects that camera-ready touch of realism.

The Book of Boba Fett streams exclusively on Disney+. While you wait for the next episode, check out Trejo's post below:

